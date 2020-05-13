Last Updated:

WATCH: Sanjeev Kapoor Satisfies Viewers' Hunger Pangs Amid Covid With Luscious Responses

From making delicious Sindhi Dal Pakhwan to spongy Dhoklas, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor left no stone turned unturned as he satisfied the curiosity of viewers

Written By
Koushik Narayanan

From making delicious Sindhi Dal Pakhwan to spongy Dhoklas, famed chef Sanjeev Kapoor left no stone turned unturned as he satisfied the curiosity of viewers by answering their queries amid the Covid lockdown. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, Sanjeev Kapoor responded to the culinary queries of the viewers, alongside talking about the experience of learning in the field of cooking & offering mouthwatering insights into the kitchen. The celebrity chef revealed that the key ingredient in making good food was to cook with positivity and happiness as it enhances the taste of the food. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all