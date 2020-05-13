WATCH: Sanjeev Kapoor Satisfies Viewers' Hunger Pangs Amid Covid With Luscious Responses

From making delicious Sindhi Dal Pakhwan to spongy Dhoklas, famed chef Sanjeev Kapoor left no stone turned unturned as he satisfied the curiosity of viewers by answering their queries amid the Covid lockdown. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, Sanjeev Kapoor responded to the culinary queries of the viewers, alongside talking about the experience of learning in the field of cooking & offering mouthwatering insights into the kitchen. The celebrity chef revealed that the key ingredient in making good food was to cook with positivity and happiness as it enhances the taste of the food.