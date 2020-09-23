MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares BTS Pictures As She Gets Back To Cooking For New Show

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria is now back to work and she is ecstatic about it. Her Instagram is proof of her hard work behind the lens. MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a series of pictures from her ‘back to work’ day. Bhadouria calls it a ‘boon’ to be working amid a pandemic as she receives love from her followers.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares some behind the scenes

In the pictures shared by her recently, Pankaj Bhadouria's food show was being filmed. A wide range of camera set-up can be seen around her. She has also shared some of her own stills dressed up in an elegant saree for the show. Pankaj also shared a close-up of her work set-up as she cooks with a smile on her face in the series of pictures.

Check out Chef Pankaj Bhadouria’s post

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria took to Instagram to share the series of pictures from her cooking TV show. She accompanied the pictures with a caption which expressed her excitement about getting back to work and ‘cooking’. She wrote, “As we roll on with the shoot, I can see the excitement on all the faces around me. For many, it is a relief to be able to work again. For some, it is a boon. Me? I am just happy to see life struggling to get back on track!” MasterChef Pankaj was ecstatic about getting back to work.

Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram post received thousands of likes and comments from her following of 546K and counting numbers. One follower wrote, “As a fan, I'm thrilled to see another facet of my idol..... one of boldness, bravery and the zeal to stand strongly against all odds and continue to share her knowledge, art and skills irrespective of the trying circumstances. A salute to you Ma'am." Another follower wrote, “exactly ma'am we all are waiting for your new episodes videos recipes and of course you’re a smiling face.”

Check out fan reactions on Pankaj Bhadouria's food show BTS pictures

Snippet Credits: Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram

Pankaj Bhadouria's Instagram is full of her professional and personal cooking adventures. She often shares her cooking snippets and videos on Instagram. Recently she shared a video of a cake making process. She wrote, “Roses are Pink!” in the caption for the video.

Check out her recent cooking posts here

