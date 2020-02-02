Sara Ali Khan Shows How To Ace Miniskirt Look In THESE Pictures

Actor Sara Ali Khan is hands-down the new-found trendsetter of Bollywood when it comes to fashion. Getting into shape from an over-weight personality, her fit and fab body is an inspiration to many. Now, it seems, this actor does not leave any opportunity to flaunt her beautiful, athletic body. More than often she has been spotted in shorts and mini-skirts effectively flaunting her well-toned legs. Here are a few times when Sara Ali Khan sported mini-skirts:

The athleisure look of Sara Ali Khan

In this photo, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a fitted black mini skirt. She co-ordinated her skirt with a black crop top and cropped hoodie. The whole look had an athleisure vibe and Sara looked very sporty. She kept her hair open in wavy locks and opted for natural makeup except for her pink highlighted lipstick.

The glitzy look of Sara Ali Khan

In the above photo, Sara Ali Khan is sporting a shimmery skirt with gold and black sequins on it. She paired it with a black full-sleeved top and a pair of heeled sandals in a similar hue. She kept her hair open and her makeup minimalistic. For accessories, Sara had put on multiple finger rings. Sara looked absolutely party-ready and this look can be an inspiration on how to don miniskirts at a glamourous party.

The casual look of Sara Ali Khan

In this picture, Sara Ali Khan opted for a casual look. She donned a neon pink miniskirt with a neon green crop top and a printed jacket. She paired her outfit with lavender pumps. Sara tied her hair in a half ponytail and kept her makeup extremely minimalistic. This outfit from Sara's look book is perfect for a brunch or day-out in the city.

