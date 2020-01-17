Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Reaction To 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

Saif Ali Khan and the cast and crew of Jawaani Jaaneman were recently spotted at a promotional event of their film, where the team discussed the theme of their film, and much more. In one such interaction, Saif Ali Khan revealed Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer. Here is all you need to know about his interview.

Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman trailer

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was recently released on Youtube. The trailer has clocked in more than 20 million views already. Furthermore, the trailer that has been loved and appreciated by the moviegoers, seems to be Sara Ali Khan's favourite too, revealed dad Saif Ali Khan in the media interaction. In the course of interaction, Saif also revealed that Sara Ali Khan exclaimed Jawaani Jaaneman to be the best trailer she has ever seen. Interestingly, in Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the father to Alaya F's character. The romantic-comedy also features Tabu and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is all set to hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

Upcoming movies of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen playing a Mughal warrior in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is presently shooting for Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2. The forthcoming movie, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, is the second part of the 2005 hit movie of the same name. Besides the forthcoming film, Saif also has a slew of movies in his kitty.

(Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram)

