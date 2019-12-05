Satiate Your Taste Buds With Authentic Bengali Delicacies In These Mumbai Eateries

Bengali cuisine is extremely popular across all states in India. Even though one can enjoy the authentic taste of Bengali cuisine when in West Bengal, you can get the taste in other states as well, thanks to restaurants serving lip-smacking Bengali delicacies. Mumbai is no exception. Whether you are a Mumbaikar looking for authentic Bengali food, or a Bengali missing home, Mumbai has got you covered. A few eateries in the city serve Bengali food, fish, rice, vegetables, and lentils packed with flavour and can get anyone craving for more. Listed below are some of the best places to try Bengali food when in Mumbai.

Best Bengali food places in Mumbai

1) Oh! Calcutta

This is a popular place in Mumbai to try some great Bengali food. They have tried to keep their decor and food as authentic as possible. Some of the lip-smacking dishes include dab chingri, smoked hilsa, etc. They have a vast menu and some popular drinks to match the food. The place has several outlets across the country and is well known for its flavourful dishes.

2) The Calcutta Club

This is another great place, well-known for its food and pleasant ambiance. It is known to be one of the oldest Bengali food restaurants in Mumbai. It is located at Oshiwara and is hugely popular.

3) Bijoli Grill

This is also one of the best places in Mumbai to try some great Bengali food. Some of their best dishes include the Dhokar Dalna, Beguni, and Luchi-Aloo Dum. The place is located at Powai. The decor is chic and pleasant and the food tastes delicious.

