Mumbai Street Food: Where To Have The Best Chinese Street Food

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from a fishing village to a metropolis. Reportedly, the city attracts the maximum amount of migrants; with them, they have brought a plethora of culinary culture to the city. Today, Mumbai serves some of the best cuisines in the world. Here are three street joints serving the best Chinese cuisine. Have a look at them.

Best Chinese street food serving joints in Mumbai

Smart Frankie, Santacruz (West)

The popular Chinese street food joint located on Tilak Road is reportedly one of the most popular Chinese joints in the city. The joint is famous among the locals for its tasty Veg Frankie and Chinese Behl. If you are hungry and tempted to have delicious Chinese street food, head to the below address.

Address: Anand commercial centre. Shop no 10.opp Asha Parekh hospital, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Babu Chinese, Worli

Bahu Chinese is one of the most popular Chinese joints in Worli, that is famous among the locals for its excellent customer service. An online report revealed the Chef at Babu Chinese has reportedly worked with many five stars in the past. Babu Chinese serves some of the best Fish Chilli Noodles in the city. Reportedly their dishes are as creatively named as they are delicious, with the Fish Mind-Blowing Rice and Prawn Mind-Blowing Noodles.

Address: 872, Subhedar Nagar, A.G Khan Raod, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Ravi Cuisine, Pali Hill

The popular Chinese eatery is been called by different names, from Ravi Rice, Ravi Anna, among others. This place is a must-visit for all locals craving for some scrumptious and full-filling Chinese street food. Reportedly the place serves the must Chinese Hakka Noodles in the city. Their Hakka Noodles is tossed with vegetables and served with an egg on the top.

Address: Infront Of BHEL, 30th Road, Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

