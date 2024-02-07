Advertisement

Thai cuisine is celebrated worldwide for its unique and delicious flavors, blending sweet, spicy, salty, sour, and umami notes into mouthwatering dishes. Behind the magic of Thai cooking are essential ingredients that contribute to the distinctiveness of this culinary art. Let's explore the key elements that make Thai cuisine a delectable experience.

Fish sauce

Considered the cornerstone of Thai cuisine, fish sauce is a salty and savoury condiment made from fermented fish. It adds depth and umami to a variety of dishes, serving as a fundamental flavour enhancer in Thai cooking.

Galangal

Closely related to ginger, galangal is a root with a citrusy, pine-like flavour. It is a staple in Thai curries, soups, and stir-fries, imparting a distinctive and aromatic essence to the dishes.

Kaffir lime

Known for their unique fragrance, kaffir lime leaves are a common aromatic ingredient in Thai cuisine. They are used to infuse a refreshing citrusy flavor into soups, curries, and stews.

Lemongrass

With its lemony and herbal aroma, lemongrass is a versatile ingredient in Thai cooking. It is often used in curries, soups, marinades, and even teas, contributing a bright and zesty flavor.

Thai bird chilies

For those seeking a spicy kick, Thai bird chilies are a go-to ingredient. They add heat to various dishes, from soups to stir-fries, allowing enthusiasts to customise the spice level according to their preference.

Coconut milk

A creamy and luscious addition to many Thai dishes, coconut milk provides richness and sweetness. It is a key component in curries, soups, and desserts, creating a perfect balance against the spiciness of other ingredients.

Shrimp paste

Fermented ground shrimp, shrimp paste adds a complex umami flavour to Thai dishes. It is a foundational ingredient in many Thai curry pastes, creating a depth of taste that characterises the cuisine.

Rice noodles

Rice noodles are a staple in Thai cuisine, serving as the foundation for iconic dishes like Pad Thai and Pad See Ew. They absorb the flavours of the accompanying ingredients, creating a delightful and satisfying texture.