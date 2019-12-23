Raj Kachori Recipe: How To Make This Chaat Variant In Easy Steps At Home

Raj Kachori is known as one of the biggest kachori variants and also a chaat delicacy. It is a North Indian delicacy in which a kachori is stuffed with potato and sprout filling and served with curd, chutney, and sev. Raj Kachori is best served during festive occasions. Here is an easy recipe for raj kachori to make at home.

Ingredients

For Raj Kachori

1 cup fine rava or 160 grams fine rava (sooji or cream of wheat or semolina)

3 tablespoons whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red chili powder

¼ teaspoon fennel powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon oil

⅛ teaspoon baking soda or 2 to 3 pinches

7 to 8 tablespoons water or add as required

Oil as required - for deep frying

For chaat stuffing

1.5 cups boiled chana

1.5 cups boiled moong or steamed moong sprouts

1.5 cups boiled and peeled potatoes cubes

10 to 12 papdi

Fine sev - as required

Chaat masala powder - as required

⅓ cup green chutney

⅓ cup sweet chutney

½ cup beaten curd (yogurt)

Black salt – as required

Roasted cumin powder – as required

Red chili powder – as required

Finely chopped coriander leaves (cilantro leaves) – as required

Preparation

Making raj kachori dough

Take 1 cup fine rava (160 grams), 3 tablespoons whole wheat flour (atta) and 2 tablespoons besan (gram flour) in a mixing bowl. Add ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon red chili powder, ¼ teaspoon saunf powder and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper powder. Also, add ⅛ teaspoon baking soda or 2 to 3 pinches of it. Drizzle 1 teaspoon oil. Then add 7 to 8 tablespoons water in parts and begin to knead the dough. Add water as required and knead to a firm dough. The dough should not be soft. It should be firm. Cover the dough with a moist kitchen towel and let the dough rest for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, knead the dough again and make medium sized balls from the dough. Cover the dough balls with a moist kitchen napkin, so that they do not become dry. Take the dough ball and gently roll it to a 4 to 5 inches diameter round. Do not make the kachoris either too thin or thick. Roll evenly. Assemble all the chaat ingredient elements before you start making raj kachori. Break the top crust of the kachori and create enough space inside for the chaat ingredients to occupy.

Kachori Chaat preparation

First, add some boiled chana or as required. Then add some boiled and peeled potatoes cubes. Next, add some boiled moong or steamed moong sprouts. Top it with some beaten curd. Next, add green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney as required. Sprinkle some black salt, roasted cumin powder, and red chili powder, as required. Crush some papdi and top it on the raj kachori. Add some boondi. Sprinkle some sev on top. Garnish with some pomegranate arils and chopped coriander leaves.

