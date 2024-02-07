Shakshuka, Scrambled Eggs: One Pot Flavourful Egg Dishes That Are Easy To Make

Advertisement

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, where everyone is occupied with the daily hustle and bustle, preparing a wholesome meal can be a task. However, that does not kill the desire for nourishing and homemade food. For all the foodies out there, who crave such wholesome meals but do not have the time for it, eggs can prove to be really helpful. Eggs can be really versatile and the best option for one pot meals. Here are a few dishes that you can try for a wholesome food experience.

Shakshuka

Known for its flavorsome nature, Shakshuka is a delightful eggy meal originating from North Africa. It includes poached eggs in a flavourful tomato and bell pepper stew. However, it can be modified in different ways. You can also use mushrooms and other veggies as per your preference. Usually, this dish is accompanied by crusty bread.

Frittata

This is a classic Italian dish which gets ready in just 20 minutes. Known for its simplicity, this dish combines eggs with a variety of ingredients like vegetables, cheese, and herbs, resulting in a delicious eggy creation. You can use multiple toppings like spinach, tomato, and basil.

Egg Curry

This is a renowned dish in Indian cuisine. This dish is basically boiled eggs simmered in a fragrant mix of tomatoes, onions, and spices. The curry is an amalgamation of cumin, coriander, and garam masala. It is enjoyed with steamed rice or a kerala parotta.

Scrambled eggs

The easiest yet the yummiest. All you need is some eggs, water, and a little oil or butter. To make your eggs creamy, make sure you add a spoon of milk to it. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like dill.