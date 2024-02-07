Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:25 IST
Should Apple Cider Vinegar Be Part Of Your Morning Routine? Benefits Of Fermented Apple Juice
Incorporating apple cider vinegar in your morning routine has the potential of doing wonders for your body making it worth considering.
Having to routinely savour something sharp and tart first thing in the morning will for obvious reasons, not make the cut of how to ideally start one's day, for most. However, apple cider vinegar - which precisely possesses this exact flavour profile, has a plethora of benefits which make the taste a road bump worth over looking.
Apple cider vinegar could work wonders for your body
Apple cider vinegar, has presented itself as a rather lucrative option for those attempting to lose weight. The acetic acid in ACV reportedly aids in weight loss. Detoxification is another benefit that can be accrued with regular consumption of apple cider vinegar. Additionally, incorporating apple cider vinegar in your routine can evidently help curb the issue of bloating.
The incorporation of ACV in your routine however, should be a gradual process, considering its high acidic levels. Consuming it two to three times a week before bumping up the regularity will help your body accomodate the fermented apple juice in your system.
How to incorporate apple cider vinegar in your morning routine?
The simplest and most effective way to go about incorporating apple cider vinegar in your routine, is to add a tablespoon of the concentrate to a glass of lukewarm water and sip on it. Though this can get a little repetitive, making this a part of one's morning routine not only ensures that you start the day with hydrating your body right off the bat, but also allows the body to absorb maximum nutrients.
However, there are a few things one must keep in mind. Apple cider vinegar must not be consumed right after a meal as well as right before you go to sleep. Additionally, there must be a gap of at least thirty minutes between consuming the apple cider vinegar and brushing as it can prove corrosive to your tooth enamel. A gap of thirty minutes must also be maintained between consuming apple cider vinegar and taking your first meal of the day.
