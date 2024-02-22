Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Sleepy Girl Mocktail Trend Takes Internet By Storm; Is It Really The Perfect Pre-Bedtime Drink?

The trend features a recipe of a mocktail which has helped many people battle their sleep problems. Let’s learn more about it.

Sleepy Girl Mocktail Trend Takes Internet By Storm, Find Out What It Is
Sleepy Girl Mocktail Trend Takes Internet By Storm, Find Out What It Is | Image:Unsplash
From hot girl summer to mob wife winter, the previous years have been all about new trends. Now, another trend which is currently going viral is helpful for those who have problems falling asleep on time. The trend basically features a recipe of a mocktail which has helped many people battle their sleep problems. Let’s learn more about it. 

What is the sleepy girl mocktail?

The original mocktail recipe was posted on TikTok by creator Gracie Norton and it garnered millions of views. Following this, another TikTok creator Sierra Cooley shared the recipe, adding on to its popularity. Cooley said that the mocktail has helped her fall asleep faster than any other method that she has used.

This is how the trend gained momentum and has now become a favorite for many. 

Representational image of sleepy girl mocktail | Image: Unsplash 

How to make a sleepy girl mocktail?

The mocktail is very easy to make and you can easily prepare it using limited ingredients. 

Ingredients

  •  Ice
  •  Half cup pure tart cherry juice
  •  One tablespoon of magnesium powder
  •  Lemon lime-flavored soda or sparkling water

Method

Start by filling your glass with ice. Following this, pour in half a cup of cherry juice. Add 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder to the liquid and stir well. Finish it with your favorite lemon-lime flavored beverage.

How does this mocktail help?

Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, which is a natural sleep hormone. When additional melatonin is consumed, it combines with the melatonin already in our body which helps us sleep faster, claims studies.

Whatsapp logo