Smoothie Bowls: Check Out Some Of The Best Smoothie Bowls In Mumbai

Smoothie bowls are filled with nutrition and are delicious as well. Waking up to a healthy power-packed smoothie bowl is an absolute dream for many. The wait is over as cafes in Mumbai are now brimming with different types of breakfast dishes including varied types of smoothie bowls. Smoothie Bowls can be made in various ways and with different types of ingredients. Some prefer fruit-based bowls whereas others prefer plant-based ones. The consistency of the smoothie is usually thick and is garnished with a variety of toppings including dry fruits, chia seeds, berries and more. Listed below are some of the great places in Mumbai to enjoy smoothie bowls:

Best Smoothie Bowls in Mumbai

1) Di Bella

This great cafe is best known for waffles and quirky milkshakes but has recently started enriching smoothie bowls. The decor of the place is chic and simple. The aromatic coffee just pulls you into this cafe. The smoothie bowl varieties are also quite special. The coffee and chocolate infused smoothie bowl is a must-try.

2) Sequel

When looking for a great healthy and nutritious place, sequel is the place to be. It is chic, elegant and quiet. It is perfect for a peaceful breakfast. It is a little expensive on the pocket but the ambiance is worth it all. They have a vast variety of smoothie bowls. The bowls are garnished with fruits, seeds, choco crumbs and more.

3) Green Mama Cafe

This quiet and chic place is situated in Juhu. This is the perfect cafe when it comes to healthy eating. Their bowls are rich and creamy. They have fruit and plant-based smoothie bowls. The vibe of the place is another reason to be here.

