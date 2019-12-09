Soya Bean Recipes: Know How To Use Soya Bean And Make Different Dishes

Soya bean is a great source of protein and a healthy alternative for vegetarians. You can prepare different dishes using soya chunks. Soya bean can be cooked with rice, noodles and you can even make curry out of it for an appetiser.

Easy to make soya bean recipes

Soya bean Manchurian

Ingredients:

2 cups soybean

4 tbsp cornflour

2 tsp - ginger garlic paste

3 cloves of garlic

2 tsp - soy sauce

2 tsp- green chilli sauce

2 tsp - tomato ketchup

Chopped - spring onion

Cubed capsicum

Chilli powder (as per required)

Salt (as per required)

Water

Method:

Boil soya beans and strain to remove excess water. In a bowl, add ginger garlic paste, 2 tbsp cornflour, chilli powder and salt to taste. Marinate each chunk and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Heat two tbsp of oil and after the oil is hot enough, start pouring soya bean chunks and fry them till they are crispy. Next, in a deep pan, add 1 tbsp of oil and add garlic cloves and saute for a minute. Then add onions, spring onions, capsicum cubes and saute. Add onions and capsicum cubes and then, add chilli sauce soy sauce, tomato ketchup and salt to taste. Cook for some time and then add 1 cup of water and cornflour in a bowl, pout it in the gravy and cook it for some time. Serve hot!

Soya bean pulao

Ingredients

½ cup of rice

½ cup soya bean

¼ cup chopped carrots

¼ cup green peas

Spices – 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 bay leaf, 2-3 peppercorns, 2-3 cloves, ¼ tsp turmeric powder.

1 medium onion

2 chopped green chilli

1 tablespoon oil/ghee

Method:

Rinse and soak soya bean chunks and rice in different bowls each, for 15 minutes. In a pan add oil/ghee and add cumin seeds, bay leaf, peppercorns, cinnamon and cloves. After they start sizzling, add onion, green chilli and saute. Add carrots and green peas and saute for another 2-3 minutes. Drain access water from the rice and add it in the pan. Add turmeric powder and mix everything well. Saute for a couple of minutes over medium flame. Add ¼ cup of water and salt to taste. Cover the pan with a lid when the water starts to boil. Cook it for 10 minutes, and turn off the flame. Leave the pan on the gas for a few minutes before opening the lid. Serve hot.

