Places Serving The Best Soya Chaap In Delhi That You Can't Miss

When it comes to Delhi, soya chaap is one dish that is found in almost every street and shop. This is a North Indian specialty dish that is basically prepared for vegetarian people who do not consume meat. The look and texture of the soya chaap once cooked looks very similar to meat and the masala with it adds the kick to the dish. Soya is a healthier version and is full of protein. People who love paneer tikka must try this unique dish. Several eateries in Delhi offer this dish in their menu and going by its growing popularity, even non-vegetarians love this dish. Soya is undoubtedly a versatile ingredient, which can be enjoyed in stir-fries as well as gravy preparations. Listed below are some of the great places in Delhi where one can find great soya bean chaap:

Places in Delhi to find great soya bean chaap

1) Wah Ji Wah

This is one restaurant that serves some great variety of soya bean chaap. This franchise has more than 45 outlets across the city. They have an extensive vegetarian menu in each of its outlets, one can also find scrumptious soya chaap preparations in a range of flavors — veg malai tikka, achari chaap, afghani chaap, hariyali chaap, reshmi chaap, malai chaap roll, chaap rogan josh, chaap lababdar gravy, and others.

2) Sardarji Malai Chaapwale

This is another great place to find spicy and tangy masala chaap. They bring together the best variants of soya chaap made in pure desi ghee along with a fine balance of spices, transported right from Punjab. Their bunty bubli chaap is one of the must-try dishes along with other dishes like tawa chaap gravy, hariyali chaap, and achaari chaaps.

3) Kulcha King Amritsar Wale

Another great place for chaap managed by father and son, Avtar Singh Bagga and Harjeet Singh, have brought together great flavor and spice. They originally started their shop at Sarojini Nagar where they served the lip-smacking Amritsari kulchas. They later started the melt in the mouth soya chaaps and tikkas. They serve chaap in dry and gravy preparations, along with mint and coriander chutney and are a huge hit in the city.

