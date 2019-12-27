Strawberry Jam Recipe To End Year On A Sweet And Delicious Note

Jams go perfectly well with many food items. They enhance the taste and make it sweet and tasty. Jams can be applied on bread, bun, roti, chapatti, and more. Most people buy Jams from their nearest food store. But, one can also try making delicious jams at home. Here is a list of ingredients and steps on how to prepare strawberry jams at home-

Ingredients

One kg of hulled strawberry

750 grams of jam sugar

Juice removed from a lemon

Small knob of butter (optional)

Recipe of Strawberry jam

Step One:

Wash strawberries thoroughly. Make sure you do no wash it with too much water as it will affect the jam. Now to hull the fruit, use a knife to remove the stem. Put the strawberries in a bowl and gently mix with the sugar. Leave them uncovered at room temperature overnight.

Also Read | Kankada Jhola recipe for all the non-vegetarians foodies out there

Step Two:

Before starting the jam, put two saucers in the freezer. Add the strawberry mixture in the pan with the lemon juice. Put them on low heat and cook gently. Mix the entire mixture properly. Once the sugar is dissolved properly, turn up the heat to start bubbling and allow it to boil.

Also Read | Trinidadian style chicken is an exotic yet simple dish you can make for dinner; see recipe

Step Three:

Boil hard for at least ten minutes and then turn off the heat. Leave the mixture for 30 secs, then touch the jam. If it wrinkles and doesn’t flood to fill the gap, it is ready. If not, then turn the heat back on and boil for two minutes and test again. Repeat until ready.

Also Read | Jam tarts recipe: Learn how to make this mouth-watering delicacy

Step Four:

Now, add a knob of butter to the finished jam, and stir it to melt. This helps to dissolve any remaining scum that was not removed before. Leave the jam to settle for 15 minutes. Put it in to warm jars, and fill it till the rim. Place a wax disc on top of the jam to prevent mildew forming. Now, cover with a lid. The jam can be stored for up to a year in a cool, dry place.

Also Read | Chocolate Cake Pops recipe to end the year on a sweet and delicious note