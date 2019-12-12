Street Food Guide: Paranthe Wali Gali And Other Must-visit Joints In Delhi

For many travellers and food lovers, if visiting Delhi, the trip is incomplete without treating your tastebuds with the street food. Chandni Chowk is considered one of the places that are heaven for foodies. Here are a few food joints in Delhi that can offer you some of the delicious and mouth-watering snacks and food. Check out the list if you are planning to visit Delhi anytime soon:

Paranthe Wali Gali

Paranthe Wali Gali located near Chandni Chowk is believed to be the oldest running streets serving mouth-watering food from the 1870s'. The localites say Pandit Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan (1872), Pandit Kanhaiya Lal & Durga Prasad's Parantha Shop (1875), and Pandit Babu Ram Devi Dayal's (1886) are the oldest parantha shops of the locality. The street food joints offer a wide range of paranthas including stuffed aloo (potato) parantha, gobi (cauliflower) parantha, and matar (peas) parantha, among others.

Old Famous Jalebiwala

Another must-visit street food joint for people with sweet-tooth in Chandni Chowk is Old Famous Jalebiwala. Reportedly, they follow an exclusive family recipe to prepare this sugary dish. Their jalebis are thicker than usual and cooked in desi ghee. Anyone can find the shop at Dariba Kalan Road, Chandni Chowk.

Natraj's Dahi Balle

After walking for hardly five minutes from Old Famous Jalebiwala, you can try a popular north Indian snack Dahi Balle at Natrajs. The street joint offers a blend of sweet curd, sweet red and spicy hot green chutney with a soaked vada. Reportedly, the eight-year-old shop offers the best balle in town.

Dolma Aunty Momos

It is almost impossible not to have the most famous Delhi snack momos if you are visiting the city. You would have often noticed that your friends from Delhi often compare Delhi's momos with the momos of other cities. The shop named Dolma Aunty Momos located in Lajpat Nagar serves amazing momos. Due to its small premises, the customers sometimes have to wait for a while. Chicken steamed momos and non-veg Chinese platters are their specialities.

Sitaram Chole Bhature

Chole-Bhature is the go-to breakfast and snacks for most of the Delhites. Sitaram Choley Bhature located in Chuma Mandi, Pahar Ganj is known for its special Channa Bhature. Reportedly, there a few more branches of Sitaram located at various parts of the city.

