Street Food In Kolkata: Where To Have The Best Telebhaja, Chhanar Jilipi & Ghugni Chaat

Kolkata, the north-eastern state of India, was known as Calcutta until 2001. Described as the Cultural Capital of India, Kolkata has many names to its honour. The seventh most populous state of India hosts some iconic and ancient touristy locations and mouth-watering delicacies. Here is a peek into the culinary scene of Kolkata.

Street food in Kolkata

Kolkata is reportedly the food heaven for all foodies. The state is famous for its street food. From serving mouth-watering sweet dishes to delicious spicy indulgences, Kolkata is known to serve anything and everything under the sun on its streets. Here is a list of three street food every traveller must relish when they visit the cultural capital of India.

Chhanar Jilipi

Where: Mouchak, College Street, Kolkata

Chhanar Jilipi is made from fresh cottage cheese. It is one of the most famous street food in Kolkata. This soft and chewy sweet dish reportedly has the same texture as gulab jamun. If you wish to have this Kolkata styled jalebi, you should head to College Street or Gol Park in Kolkata as it serves the tastiest chhanar jilipi.

(Source: Aryani Banerjee's Instagram Page)

Also Read | Weekend Vibes: Here Are Some Fun Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend

Telebhaja

Where: Kalika, College Street, Kolkata

Telebhaja is basically the pakora of East India. The deep-fried snack is Kolkata's iconic street food you should not miss. This street food is also great to go with tea or coffee.

(Source: Food Sojourn's Instagram Page)

Also Read | Book Cafes To Visit In Kolkata When You Want To Read A Book Sipping Coffee

Ghugni Chaat

Where: Dacre Street or Lane

This popular street food is made of white peas. Ghugni chaat is fondly called ragda in Mumbai. Ghugni and ragda are almost the same, the only difference between them is ghugni is much sweeter than ragda.



(Source: Kuheli Bhattacharya's Instagram Page)

Also Read | Pink Ball Test Match: Sourav Ganguly Shows Kolkata Turning Pink In New Instagram Post

Also Read | Kolkata FF Result | Updates & Other Details | Wednesday | Nov 27