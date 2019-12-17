Sugar Addiction: Why You Should Quit Sugar NOW And Tips To Do It

Sugar addiction does not mean that you have a sweet tooth. Sweet addiction indicates when people are using an excessive amount of sugary foods and beverages to compensate for their bad mood, emotional distress, boredom, and anxiety. Take a look at the harmful effects of consuming excess sugar and why its consumption should be moderated.
ALSO READ| Did You Know Yoga Offers The Following Benefits When It Comes To Mental Health?
The sugar is found in any type of carbonated or non-carbonated or hard drinks, juices, shakes, pies, any type of pastry, chocolates etc. Here are some tips that may help you curb your sugar addiction.
ALSO READ| Healthy Egg Recipes: Easy Dishes To Try At Home This Winter Season
Eating sugary foods releases a chemical that comforts the body so the person ends up eating more and more without thinking of the consequences. A sudden splurge in sugar may feel good for a while, but in the long run, it will lead up to many health ailments like obesity, overweight issues, which slowly may turn into lifestyle diseases of all sorts. (Source: WebMD)
ALSO READ| Swimming: Important Health Benefits Of This Fitness Activity
ALSO READ| Cashew Benefits Range From Improving Your Bone Health To Aiding Weight Loss | Read
Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.