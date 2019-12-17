Sugar Addiction: Why You Should Quit Sugar NOW And Tips To Do It

Sugar addiction does not mean that you have a sweet tooth. Sweet addiction indicates when people are using an excessive amount of sugary foods and beverages to compensate for their bad mood, emotional distress, boredom, and anxiety. Take a look at the harmful effects of consuming excess sugar and why its consumption should be moderated.

Tips to quit sugar addiction

The sugar is found in any type of carbonated or non-carbonated or hard drinks, juices, shakes, pies, any type of pastry, chocolates etc. Here are some tips that may help you curb your sugar addiction.

Cut back on your white sugar intake completely, instead go for fruits or natural sweet food items like dates or honey as your alternative sweeteners. But don't overeat fruits as well.

It is advised to chew gum instead whenever you feel the craving for sugar and this tip is even research-backed and is a useful tip to curb sugar cravings.

Keep your eating time scheduled because if you take gaps for long, you are bound to crave something sweeter. So, the key is to eat every three to four hours, to keep away from sugar craving.

Even if you want to eat a pie then only eat a slice of it on the whole day. The key is moderation and self-control which is to be aced first.

Exercise regularly regardless of the form of the exercise. Walk, jog, swim, workout in a gym or cycle and remember to have a good pre-workout and post-workout nutritious snack when you workout.

Avoid granola bars munching throughout the day, as it has excessive sugar, although you can take one granola bars before your workout session each day.

Be mindful of what you consume and avoid intaking empty calories of any form as it would contain sugar in them.

What happens when you are a sugar addict?

Eating sugary foods releases a chemical that comforts the body so the person ends up eating more and more without thinking of the consequences. A sudden splurge in sugar may feel good for a while, but in the long run, it will lead up to many health ailments like obesity, overweight issues, which slowly may turn into lifestyle diseases of all sorts. (Source: WebMD)

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.