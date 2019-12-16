Did You Know Yoga Offers The Following Benefits When It Comes To Mental Health?

Yoga is not just for flexibility and weight loss but works wonders for your mental health. Not a lot of people know but Yoga helps in mental and psychological well-being. Experts believe that yoga is nor merely an exercise, but it is a way of life.

Is yoga helpful for mental health?

Mental well-being

Yoga requires concentrating on the air and skin, according to the Examined Existence, which makes it a great way to soothe a person's mind and alleviate worries. While helping to relieve stress and tension, yoga poses and breathing exercises keep a person free of any negative elements. As a result, a person practising yoga will attain the pink of psychological health more effectively.

Read: Yoga Guide: Know How To Perform Vrikshasana And Its Benefits

Anxiety and depression

According to Examined Existence, Yoga has been shown to be helpful in reducing anxiety and depression. Yoga exercises help improve mindfulness and socialization. This is because, Yoga helps control a person's stress response process, according to a report from Harvard University. With its ability to lower blood pressure and heart rate as well as aiding in boosting the conscious breathing process, yoga gives you the opportunity to cope with and relieve anxiety and depression without having to resort to costly medications.

Read: Yoga: Top 5 Ashrams In India Offering Spiritual Healing And Peace

Boosts memory and improves concentration

According to Examined Existence, yoga has been proven effective for enhancing your memory and concentration. Dharana, better known as the practice of meditation, is the best way to clear your mind and relax the senses. You can discover that as you begin to eliminate the background noise in your brain and train your attention, you will remember things, concentrate, and perform much better in life.

Read: Vajrasana: All About This Yoga Position And Its Benefits

Reduces the effects of traumatic experiences

Hatha Yoga has been shown to be effective in reducing the effects of PTSD. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is typically established when a person encounters a particularly horrendous event that leaves a mark on his/her psyche. However, practising yoga regularly helps overcome this condition. Studies have also found yoga to be effective in curing other mental conditions like OCD, anxiety, depression, etc.

Read: Period Cramps Making You Uncomfortable? Try Yoga To Relieve Yourself Of The Monthly Pain

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)