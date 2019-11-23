Sugar-free Nutritious Laddu Recipes You Must Try At Home

As Indians, we are quite fond of eating sweets after every meal because sweet after a meal helps sooth the spicy stomach. From halwas to laddus, to burfis to delightful puddings, and too sweet flatbreads, the intense Indian sweet tooth has a delightful range of desserts. Amongst all, laddus are one of our own tasty inventions. These sweet balls made of various flours and sweeteners like sugar or jaggery are rolled with hands and held together with a copious amount of desi ghee. As people have become more conscious of their health these days, which is surely a great initiative, many have found an alternative to excessive sweet dishes. Here are some easy recipes of healthy no sugar laddu that can be made in not more than 10 minutes.

Almond and Amaranth Laddu

The domestic name of Amaranth is rajgira. It is an ancient grain that is not just gluten-free but is also incredibly rich in protein. Pair it with almond and jaggery as that helps hold the laddu for long. As rajgira and dry fruits are consumed during fasting, one can have this laddu during the fast season.

Ragi Oats Laddu

Ragi is also known as finger millet, which is rich in protein and calcium. It is also rich in vitamin D. Ragi is gluten-free and especially popular among vegans. Oats are said to be rich in protein and nutritious fibre. Just like usual laddus, combine both these super-grains for healthy living.

Dates and Nuts Laddu

As the name suggests, this recipe does not need additional sweeteners such as jaggery or honey. This recipe consists of natural sweetener, Khajoor (dates) to eliminate the need for any refined sweetener. Most people consider that this recipe is tailor-made for those evening hunger pangs that strike before dinner. You can add almost all kinds of nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and peanuts.

