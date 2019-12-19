Sugar Vs Sugarfree: All The Hype Over Sugarfree And Types Of Sweeteners

If you are somebody who is on a diet and weight loss is your goal, then you might find yourself switching to the sugarfree lifestyle. The sugar-free lifestyle basically indicates that the person will completely cut back on their white sugar consumption and instead use natural or artificial sweeteners. People use sugar substitutes instead of the regular table sugar so that people suffering from diabetes get to enjoy the food items without worrying about their blood sugar spiking.

All about the sugar substitute or alternative sweeteners?

Sugar sweeteners are available in two types - either it can be a natural sweetener or an artificial sweetener. The natural sweeteners are derived from a plant source and don't require excessive processing and chemical treatment before consumption. Whereas the artificial sweeteners are intense sweeteners and are basically synthetic sugar substitutes which could be derived from the herbs or sugar itself. Remember that consuming too much sugar even from the natural or artificial sweeteners could lead you to multiple health problems like tooth decay, weight gain, poor nutrition and increased blood triglycerides level which is harmful to the heart health.

Types of alternative sweetener

Natural sweeteners like fruit juices, honey, molasses and maple syrup are considered to be safe according to the FDA. People can also consume naturally sweet foods including dates, dried fruits, cherries, raisins, apricots, figs, grapes, bananas, and melon whenever they want to crave for sweets. These food varieties, when consumed in moderation, helps to stay away from plain processed white sugar for a long time and not even gain empty calories as these fruits are filled with essential vitamins and minerals.

Artificial sweetener

The sweeteners which are considered as diabetic safe includes Stevia, tagatose, Sucralose, Aspartame and Saccharin to name a few. This artificial sweetener makes sure that you get to experience the sweetness without worrying about the blood sugar spike and any further complications including that of nerve damage or cardiovascular disease.

The key is to consume al natural and artificial sweeteners in moderation as an excess of anything is bound to cause health issues. Always remember that the food items marked as sugar-free may not have sugar in it, but they still are not calorie-free, so don't stack yourself with sugar-free sweeteners thinking it won't cause weight gain.

(Source: medicalnewstoday)

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.