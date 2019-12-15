Nigella Lawson: Here's All That You Need To Know About The Global Food Writer's Life

Nigella Lawson is a British celebrity who is seen in many television shows. Apart from being a television personality, she is also a cookbook author. You might have also spotted the latter’s name in many headlines for various scandals. The chef has had a bitter past, losing her mother, sister and her husband to cancer. Nigella Lawson, despite the consequences, has overcome all of this and has had a successful career. Know more about the chef in detail, ahead.

All you need to know about chef Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson has written a number of cookbooks but does not like calling herself a chef, rather she prefers calling herself a cook. She is not trained to be a chef but still believes that someone who cooks at home is still as worthy as those who cook professionally at a restaurant. Nigella Lawson was a teen when she travelled to Florence. She was so eager to travel that she worked as a chambermaid and watched elderly women whip up delicious dishes without an effort.

Nigella Lawson went to Oxford University and attended Lady Margaret Hall College. She studied medieval and modern languages. Nigella Lawson’s name has appeared on countless television shows, and she is one of Britain’s most loved food personalities. But before she entered the culinary world, she was the editor of The Sunday Times. She later worked as the restaurant critic for The Spectator. Nigella has even worked as a food editor at Britain’s Vogue and penned a food column for The New York Times. She later got into the kitchen herself, instead of writing about it.

Nigella Lawson married for the first time in 1992. She married John Diamond and has two children from her first marriage. After staying together for nearly a decade, her husband passed away tragically in 2001. She got married to Charles Saatchi in 2003 and the duo too got separated after a decade. Nigella Lawson is a huge fan of Charles Dickens and read her first cookbook at the age of 15. It does not come as a surprise when we say that Nigella Lawson is the one who can start food trends. To explore more about this self-made chef, do check out her Instagram account because the pictures that she has posted on her Instagram are worth drooling over.

