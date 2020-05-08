Summer Mocktails - Easy Recipes You Can Make At Home During Quarantine

The summer season has arrived and this is the time you can enjoy various mocktails and seasonal fruits. Spring mocktails can be the next drink that you can try out this summer at home. These summer mocktails recipes will give you instant refreshment and energy. Take a look at some of the summer mocktails recipes that you can try out this summer.

Summer Mocktails recipe

Mango Lemonade Mocktail

Mango is one of the most consumed fruits in summer and the list is just incomplete without mention of mangoes. For this recipe, you will need a lemon, mango, mishri powder and ice. Now all you need to do is blend these ingredients well and your mango lemonade mocktail is ready to serve.

Kiwi Mocktail

For this recipe, you need fresh mint leaves, honey, ice cubes and kiwi. You need to blend the kiwi and mint leaves in a mixture and add a bit of honey to sweeten it. Add a bunch of ice cubes and your kiwi mocktail is ready.

Strawberry Mocktail

To make strawberry mocktail, you will need strawberries, lemon, mint leaves and cold Sprite. You need to make strawberry juice and after that, add Sprite over it. As a final step, add some lemon juice and mint leaves. You drink is ready.

Orange Ginger mocktail

This is one of the simple recipes, all you need to do it is take chilled orange juice and some ginger juice. Combine the mixture well and add a bit of sugar on top. Stir it well and serve chilled.

Watermelon and lime mocktail

This is one of the most famous summer mocktails recipes. To make it, you will need a watermelon, lemon, honey and cold soda water. Just mix watermelon slices and lemon together in a mixer. After that, pour the mixture it into a glass and add some honey and soda over it.

Pineapple mocktail

To make pineapple mocktail, you will need pineapple juice and some mishri powder. You need to combine both the ingredients well and add a little amount of amla juice to your mixture. Adding amla juice is optional, it depends on your tastes and preferences.

