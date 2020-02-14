Try These Healthy Alternatives To Carbonated Sodas & Energy Drinks

Although energy drinks claim to provide a boost to mental and physical stimulation, many dieticians believe that its effects are short-lived. You may feel energized for an hour or so and then a couple of hours later you may end up feeling worse than you were prior to drinking the energy drink.

Even more concerning are the health-damaging ingredients found in these drinks including excessive doses of caffeine and other stimulants that increase your heart rate and blood pressure and can lead to irritability, anxiety and an inability to sleep. Here are some alternatives to energy drinks that are much healthier. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Metabolism Myths And Misconceptions That You Need To Know About To Make Healthier Choices

Alternatives to energy drinks

Water

All of the metabolic reactions that happen in our body, happen due to water. As soon as we are dehydrated, all those metabolic reactions start to slow down and you start to feel sluggish. Dehydration is one of the main reasons why we experience a drop in energy. If you think drinking water is boring, spruce it up by adding fruit slices or some blueberries or strawberries in your bottle.

Also Read | Breaking The Myths About Metabolism And Its Connection To Weight Loss

Green Tea

Green Tea contains a smaller amount of caffeine than a regular coffee does. Also, the many health benefits of green tea, including decreased risk of heart disease and cancer, make it a great energy drink option. There’s also evidence that it helps to improve mental clarity and performance. Green tea is a good alternative to an afternoon cup of coffee.

Also Read | Healthy Food Items That Will Boost Your Metabolism And Enhance Weight Loss

Green Juices and Smoothies

The dark green vegetables such as spinach, parsley and kale used in green drinks are a great source of B vitamins which our body requires for metabolism to run at its peak. If your metabolism is high, your body is able to produce enough energy at a faster rate. Since the best sources of energy are whole foods, high metabolism combined with a diet full of vitamins and nutrients will have you feeling fuelled all day long.

Also Read | Diet: Which Are The Food Items That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism?

Protein Shakes

Lack of protein is a common cause of tiredness and fatigue. A high-quality protein shake can help your body reach its nutrient requirement, but simply mixing protein powder into a shake won't give you an energy boost. Protein requires carbohydrates to turn into energy we can use. Add fruit, wheat or quinoa to your shake with a few grams of protein from a powder, yoghurt, milk or soy milk for a more sustainable energy boost.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.