Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Surprising Health Benefits Of Gluten Free Pasta Fettuccine

Fettuccine, a pasta variety resembling flat ribbons, is available in both fresh and dried forms and has various health benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fettuccine
Fettuccine | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fettuccine, a pasta variety resembling flat ribbons, derives its name from the Italian phrase meaning "small ribbons." This thick pasta is available in both fresh and dried forms, can be found in long strands or curled nests.  Fettuccine is slightly narrower than tagliatelle, though they are often used interchangeably. 

A popular dish featuring fettuccine is Fettuccine Alfredo, composed of heavy cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese. However, this extremely popular dish is rich in both fat and calories. The inclusion of high-fat ingredients like cream and butter contributes to elevated levels of saturated fat, posing potential risks for heart disease and increased cholesterol levels.

Advertisement

Fettuccine is gluten free

Fettucine  is gluten free  is prepared with corn and rice. It has the great taste and texture you can feel good about including in your favorite healthy pasta recipes.

Advertisement

Protein

Protein  in fettucine  is higher in protein and fiber, and lower in carbs than regular pasta. It can help with muscle repair and bodybuilding, and is a good choice for athletes and people looking to build muscle.

Advertisement

Complex carbohydrates


Complex carbohydrates in fettucine are prepared with three or more sugars linked together. They are higher in fiber and digest more slowly than simple carbohydrates, making them more filling.

Advertisement

Fiber

The amount of fiber in fettucine depends on the quality of the flour used to make it. Good quality white flours, which are coarse and slightly creamy in color, contain short fibers.

Advertisement

Low sodium and cholesterol-free

Fettucine  contains low in sodium and cholesterol-free. The sodium content of packaged dry pasta is minimal, but the addition of salt during cooking can result in a substantial increase.

Advertisement

Mood

Fetuccine contains carbohydrates that can help increase serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that ca help regulate regulates mood and can promote feelings of happiness and well-being.

Advertisement

Fettuccine also contains  essential vitamins and minerals

Fettuccine Alfredo is a good source of protein and contains vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, E, and K. However, it's high in calories, fat, and sodium, so it should be eaten in moderation. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Nitish Kumar-led NDA Govt in Bihar Will Win Trust Vote: Minister

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement