Thai Food Places In Mumbai To Satisfy Your Hunger

Thai cuisine has got its origination from Thailand. Thai cuisine emphasises on lightly prepared dishes with strong aromatic components and has a spicy edge to it. Traditional Thai cuisine loosely falls into four major categories. They are; boiled dishes, yam meaning spicy salads, tam meaning pounded foods and gaeng which means curries. Mumbai has amazing authentic Thai restaurants that have delicious Thai food to offer. Here’s a list of a few Thai food places in Mumbai.

Yazu – Pan Asian Supper Club

Yazu – Pan Asian Supper club is popular among the local for Thai Food. It is located at Oshiwara Andheri West. Apart from Thai, the place also serves Korean, Japanese and Chinese cuisine. The place opens at 12 in the noon and shuts down at 1.30 in the night. Yazu – Pan Asian Supper Club has also featured in Best of Mumbai, Corporate Favourites and Best opening of 2019.

ALSO READ| Post Illuminati Case Dismissal, Thai Oppn Party To Face Ruling On Sedition Charges In Jan

Lemon Leaf

Lemon Leaf is one of the best Thai food places in Mumbai. It is located at Bandra Talao, Bandra West. Lemon Leaf also serves Chinese, Malaysian and Asian Food. The timing of the restaurant is 11 am – 3 am from Monday to Sunday. The place has featured in Pan – Asian Delicacies, Late Night Restaurants and Best of Mumbai list.

ALSO READ| Thai Navy Seal Who Participated In Cave Rescue Dies After Year-long Infection

Kuai Kitchen

Kuai Kitchen is another best Thai serving food places in Mumbai. It is located in Khar, Mumbai. Kuai Kitchen is also popular for Sushi, Japanese and Chinese Food. The place opens at 12 in the noon and shuts at 3.30 am.

ALSO READ| Thai Retailers Ban Single-use Plastic Bags

TYGR

TYGR is popular among the commercial folks as the restaurant falls in the commercial sector. TYGR is located in the Palladium Mall, Pheonix, Lower Parel. The place is best known for Thai, Asian and American food. It opens at 12 in the noon and shuts by 1 am.

ALSO READ| Best Day Trips From Bangkok: From Floating Market To Rose Garden Thai Village