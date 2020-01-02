Best Day Trips From Bangkok: From Floating Market To Rose Garden Thai Village

Bangkok is one of the most visited cities in the world. Though Bangkok is known for its commercial tourist attractions like shopping and partying, the place is blessed with an abundance of scenic natural beauty. Read below to the best places one can visit to enjoy Bangkok even more.

Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Spending time to grasp the culture of a place is one of the most crucial parts of travelling. The Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is situated in Ratchaburi Province which is an hour and a half away from the Bangkok city centre. One can take a longboat down the floating market stopping at the stalls to see what they have to offer. Local flavours such as coconut ice cream and Pad Thai can be tried here too.

Ayutthaya

The ancient city of Ayutthaya has been certified as a UNESCO world heritage site. It consists of various temples which can keep an explorer busy for a day. Aside from temples, Ayutthaya also consists of ruined palaces of Wat Mahathat, Wat Lokayasutharam and Wat Na Phra Mane which give Ayutthaya a sense of mystery too.

Rose Garden Thai Village

Though the name suggests something else, Rose Garden is not just a botanical garden but has evolved to become one of the most well-known cultural centres. it also consists of the internationally acclaimed Thai Village Cultural show which introduces the essence of the Thai culture to tourists. One can also indulge in activities such as planting rice or bamboo dancing.

