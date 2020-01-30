The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Thai Red Curry Paste: A Recipe To Make This Dish At Home For All Spice Lovers Out There

Food

Thai red curry paste recipe becomes authentic when the roasted vegetables and homemade Thai red paste. So, try this easy Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe at home.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thai red curry paste recipe

Thai red curry paste recipe is a flavoured dish specially made in Thai cuisine. This recipe has an inclusion of all rich vegetables and is packed with all healthy veggies and spices. Thai red curry paste recipe becomes authentic when the roasted vegetables and homemade Thai red paste. This recipe is homemade with authentic spices. The Thai red curry paste recipe can be prepared fiery hot as it plays a vital part in several recipes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hamilton | Food Marketing (@joyceofcooking) on

Image courtesy: @joyceofcooking

Also read | Thai Restaurants In Mumbai That Every Food Lover Must Visit At Least Once

Other details for the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

  • Preparation time: 5 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Cooking time: 15 minutes
  • Meal: Lunch or Dinner (accompaniment)
  • Serving: 4 people
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cooking with Sheila (@cookingwithsheila) on

Image courtesy: @cookingwithsheila

Also read | Best Day Trips From Bangkok: From Floating Market To Rose Garden Thai Village

Ingredients used in the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

  • 10 Red chillies (dried and broken)
  • 6 cloves Garlic, peeled
  • 1 Onion, chopped
  • 3/4-pieces of Ginger, peeled
  • 1 Cup Coriander, chopped
  • 1 Lemon rind, grated
  • ½ Lemon (juiced properly without seeds)
  • 1 tbsp ground coriander
  • 2 tbsp ground cumin
  • 2 stalks Lemongrass
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • ½ tsp Pepper (black pepper)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Foodie Dude (@foodie_dude) on

Image courtesy: @foodie_dude

Also read | Thai Retailers Ban Single-use Plastic Bags

Instructions to make this Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

  • Take the jar of a mixer, mortar or a food processor and put all the ingredients and them well.
  • You can use some water to make a fine paste for the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe.
  • Once the Thai red curry paste is done well, take a clean air-tight container, so that the Thai Red Curry Paste can stay fresh for a long time.
  • Store this Thai red curry paste in an airtight container or in the refrigerator.
  • Also alternatively refrigerate the Thai red curry paste for up to 3 months and use as per your requirement.
  • You can serve this vegetarian Thai curry with any dish you eat for lunch or dinner to enhance the taste of your food. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @kitchengardenfarm on

Image courtesy: @kitchengardenfarm

Also read | Thai Food Places In Mumbai To Satisfy Your Hunger

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA