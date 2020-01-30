Thai Red Curry Paste: A Recipe To Make This Dish At Home For All Spice Lovers Out There

Thai red curry paste recipe is a flavoured dish specially made in Thai cuisine. This recipe has an inclusion of all rich vegetables and is packed with all healthy veggies and spices. Thai red curry paste recipe becomes authentic when the roasted vegetables and homemade Thai red paste. This recipe is homemade with authentic spices. The Thai red curry paste recipe can be prepared fiery hot as it plays a vital part in several recipes.

Other details for the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Cooking time: 15 minutes

Meal: Lunch or Dinner (accompaniment)

Serving: 4 people

Ingredients used in the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

10 Red chillies (dried and broken)

6 cloves Garlic, peeled

1 Onion, chopped

3/4-pieces of Ginger, peeled

1 Cup Coriander, chopped

1 Lemon rind, grated

½ Lemon (juiced properly without seeds)

1 tbsp ground coriander

2 tbsp ground cumin

2 stalks Lemongrass

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper (black pepper)

Instructions to make this Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe

Take the jar of a mixer, mortar or a food processor and put all the ingredients and them well.

You can use some water to make a fine paste for the Thai Red Curry Paste Recipe.

Once the Thai red curry paste is done well, take a clean air-tight container, so that the Thai Red Curry Paste can stay fresh for a long time.

Store this Thai red curry paste in an airtight container or in the refrigerator.

Also alternatively refrigerate the Thai red curry paste for up to 3 months and use as per your requirement.

You can serve this vegetarian Thai curry with any dish you eat for lunch or dinner to enhance the taste of your food.

