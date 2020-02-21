Find Carrot Halwa Boring? Here Are Other Carrot Desserts That Are A Must-try

The summers are approaching soon and there will be inevitably the need for some yummy desserts to satisfy the taste buds. Apart from ice-creams, carrot halwa is one dessert dish that is preferred by those with a sweet tooth.

Carrot is a vegetable that can yield several lip-smacking dessert dishes. So it is not right to only subject oneself to just carrot halwa. There are other dessert dishes from carrot which can do wonders for your hunger pangs.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Here are other carrot dessert dishes to try if you are bored of carrot halwa

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cakes never go wrong with all the sweet lovers out there. It is primarily prepared with some chewy carrots and pecans which makes way for a yummy cake. Apart from that, one can get a reasonable amount of citrus intake with the carrot cake. One can also get creative with the recipe as the carrot cake allows ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Carrot Pie

Like most fruits, even vegetables make way for a yummy pie. The greatest example of this is carrots. A properly cooked carrot can obtain a rich sweetness. Some more addition of cinnamon, sugar and whipped cream can give you the perfect recipe for the carrot pie.

Also Read: Cupcake Joints In Mumbai To Give You A Mouth-watering Experience

Carrot minicakes

The carrot cake can be given a unique makeover which can make way for these cupcakes. The result will be relishing and light coupled with the natural sweetness of the carrot. It is advisable to go for a creamy frosting. The addition of white chocolate or cream can make it look even more enriching.

Carrot Cheesecake

Carrots can also pave the way for some delicious cheesecakes. It tastes even better with a cream cheese filling. It also yields a rich colour along with a delightful flavour. Most importantly, it acts as a refreshing break from the typical carrot halwa.

Also Read: Vegan Halwa Recipe: Try This Diet-friendly Dessert At Home To Satiate Your Cravings

Image Courtesy: Recipes Of Holly Instagram, Eat Cake Instagram, Mixed and Measured Instagram, Claudia Instagram