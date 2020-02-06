Union Budget
Vegan Halwa Recipe: Try This Diet-friendly Dessert At Home To Satiate Your Cravings

Food

Indulge this Vegan Halwa recipe that gives a unique twist to your regular 'Gajar ka Halwa'. Know what vegan ingredients to use and steps to prepare here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vegan Halwa recipe

Here we bring to you a Gajar Halwa recipe, with a vegan twist to it. As this is the season of carrots, you can freshly prepare this vegan Halwa and also serve it at a party to relish with your friends. Winters are known for Gajar Halwa, and this dessert is defiantly a delectable dessert to gorge on. Indulge this Vegan Halwa recipe, which is otherwise traditionally prepared using Ghee and fresh milk. Have a look at the vegan ingredients and steps to prepare here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gayatri (@food_plants_travel) on

Image courtesy: @food_plants_travel

Also read | Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger

Other details for this vegan Halwa recipe

  • Cuisine: Indian, Vegan
  • Course: Dessert
  • Diet: Vegetarian
  • Preparation time: 20 minutes
  • Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
  • Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
  • Serving: 4 people

Also read | Dudhi Ka Halwa Is A Patent Dish Made On Most Occasions; Check Out The Recipe Here

Vegan Halwa Recipe to try at tome and relish eating this healthy recipe

Ingredients required for this Vegan Halwa recipe

  • 1 Kg carrots, grated
  • 1-liter almond milk
  • 8 Green cardamom pods
  • to taste date paste
  • 1-2 tbsp cashew nut paste (optional)
  • 7-8 Raisins
  • for garnishing almonds, blanched

For the almond milk:

  • 1 cup almonds
  • 1-litre warm-hot water

Also read | Zucchini Halwa Recipe To Prepare The Much-loved Sweet Dish At Home In Easy Steps

Instructions required for this Vegan Halwa recipe

Prepare the almond milk:

  • Take the almonds and soak in water. You can pre-soak the almonds for four hours in cold water or use hot water for immediate use.
  • Peel the soaked almonds if you like
  • Place the almonds and water into a blender, and make a fine paste of it.
  • Filter it through a fine mesh cloth and squash out all the milk.

Prepare the date paste:

  • Soak as many dates as you would like in water, like the sweetness you need for the Halwa.
  • Put them in a container with a lid and let them set in the refrigerator for a few hours. Trench off and reserve the soaking liquid.
  • Place dates and a little of the soaking liquid in a blender and blend until smooth and consistent. Add more soaking water if required.

Prepare the Halwa:

  • In a stainless steel heavy bottomed-pan, add the grated carrots.
  • Pour the almond milk into the carrots, add cardamom pods and cook until all liquid has reduced. This will take about 30 - 40 minutes.
  • Add date paste and cashew nut paste. Stir occasionally.
  • Once done, also add the raisins, and season the Vegan Halwa with almonds.
  • You can serve the Vegan Halwa warm or cold.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Susang Bomzan (@susangbomzan) on

Image courtesy: @susangbomzan

Also read | Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Delicious Dish At Home

Published:
COMMENT
