Vegan Halwa Recipe: Try This Diet-friendly Dessert At Home To Satiate Your Cravings

Here we bring to you a Gajar Halwa recipe, with a vegan twist to it. As this is the season of carrots, you can freshly prepare this vegan Halwa and also serve it at a party to relish with your friends. Winters are known for Gajar Halwa, and this dessert is defiantly a delectable dessert to gorge on. Indulge this Vegan Halwa recipe, which is otherwise traditionally prepared using Ghee and fresh milk. Have a look at the vegan ingredients and steps to prepare here-

Image courtesy: @food_plants_travel

Also read | Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger

Other details for this vegan Halwa recipe

Cuisine: Indian, Vegan

Course: Dessert

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serving: 4 people

Also read | Dudhi Ka Halwa Is A Patent Dish Made On Most Occasions; Check Out The Recipe Here

Vegan Halwa Recipe to try at tome and relish eating this healthy recipe

Ingredients required for this Vegan Halwa recipe

1 Kg carrots, grated

1-liter almond milk

8 Green cardamom pods

to taste date paste

1-2 tbsp cashew nut paste (optional)

7-8 Raisins

for garnishing almonds, blanched

For the almond milk:

1 cup almonds

1-litre warm-hot water

Also read | Zucchini Halwa Recipe To Prepare The Much-loved Sweet Dish At Home In Easy Steps

Instructions required for this Vegan Halwa recipe

Prepare the almond milk:

Take the almonds and soak in water. You can pre-soak the almonds for four hours in cold water or use hot water for immediate use.

Peel the soaked almonds if you like

Place the almonds and water into a blender, and make a fine paste of it.

Filter it through a fine mesh cloth and squash out all the milk.

Prepare the date paste:

Soak as many dates as you would like in water, like the sweetness you need for the Halwa.

Put them in a container with a lid and let them set in the refrigerator for a few hours. Trench off and reserve the soaking liquid.

Place dates and a little of the soaking liquid in a blender and blend until smooth and consistent. Add more soaking water if required.

Prepare the Halwa:

In a stainless steel heavy bottomed-pan, add the grated carrots.

Pour the almond milk into the carrots, add cardamom pods and cook until all liquid has reduced. This will take about 30 - 40 minutes.

Add date paste and cashew nut paste. Stir occasionally.

Once done, also add the raisins, and season the Vegan Halwa with almonds.

You can serve the Vegan Halwa warm or cold.

Image courtesy: @susangbomzan

Also read | Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Delicious Dish At Home