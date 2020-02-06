Vegan Halwa Recipe: Try This Diet-friendly Dessert At Home To Satiate Your Cravings

Here we bring to you a Gajar Halwa recipe, with a vegan twist to it. As this is the season of carrots, you can freshly prepare this vegan Halwa and also serve it at a party to relish with your friends. Winters are known for Gajar Halwa, and this dessert is defiantly a delectable dessert to gorge on. Indulge this Vegan Halwa recipe, which is otherwise traditionally prepared using Ghee and fresh milk. Have a look at the vegan ingredients and steps to prepare here-
Image courtesy: @food_plants_travel
Other details for this vegan Halwa recipe
- Cuisine: Indian, Vegan
- Course: Dessert
- Diet: Vegetarian
- Preparation time: 20 minutes
- Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
- Serving: 4 people
Vegan Halwa Recipe to try at tome and relish eating this healthy recipe
Ingredients required for this Vegan Halwa recipe
- 1 Kg carrots, grated
- 1-liter almond milk
- 8 Green cardamom pods
- to taste date paste
- 1-2 tbsp cashew nut paste (optional)
- 7-8 Raisins
- for garnishing almonds, blanched
For the almond milk:
- 1 cup almonds
- 1-litre warm-hot water
Instructions required for this Vegan Halwa recipe
Prepare the almond milk:
- Take the almonds and soak in water. You can pre-soak the almonds for four hours in cold water or use hot water for immediate use.
- Peel the soaked almonds if you like
- Place the almonds and water into a blender, and make a fine paste of it.
- Filter it through a fine mesh cloth and squash out all the milk.
Prepare the date paste:
- Soak as many dates as you would like in water, like the sweetness you need for the Halwa.
- Put them in a container with a lid and let them set in the refrigerator for a few hours. Trench off and reserve the soaking liquid.
- Place dates and a little of the soaking liquid in a blender and blend until smooth and consistent. Add more soaking water if required.
Prepare the Halwa:
- In a stainless steel heavy bottomed-pan, add the grated carrots.
- Pour the almond milk into the carrots, add cardamom pods and cook until all liquid has reduced. This will take about 30 - 40 minutes.
- Add date paste and cashew nut paste. Stir occasionally.
- Once done, also add the raisins, and season the Vegan Halwa with almonds.
- You can serve the Vegan Halwa warm or cold.
Image courtesy: @susangbomzan
