Cupcake Joints In Mumbai To Give You A Mouth-watering Experience

Mumbai is one of the most popular cities in the world, known for its lively nightlife. Apart from street food and international cuisines, it offers some of the finest cupcakes. The city has a never-ending passion for desserts. The glorious food and the energetic crowd helps to keep the passion stay alive. As you take a walk in the lively streets of Mumbai, you will surely find several places that offer cupcakes. Here is a list of best places for cupcakes in Mumbai.

Love Sugar Dough

Location: 2, Meera Towers, Opposite Mega Mall, Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Andheri West

This cupcake joint will give you much joy with their freshly prepared cupcakes. They serve a wide range of cupcakes and cheesecakes. You can also customise according to your choice. This is indeed a fun treat to give your loved ones. Don't forget to taste the special Orea cupcake the place serves.

Guilt Trip, Kandivali

Location: Shop 40, Profit Center Building, Building 2, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West

If you have got a sweet tooth, then a trip to this cupcake restaurant will delight your taste buds. They serve lovely patisseries and some of the most delicious cupcakes in the city. A must-have dish at this cupcake restaurant is the red velvet served with loaded buttercream.

Le 15 Patisserie

Location: 1st Floor, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

The cupcakes prepared at this place are made with precision and by using quality ingredients. If you are looking for a classic French cupcake, the head to this place in place in Mumbai. Also, don't forget to try the special Belgian chocolate cupcake. The cupcakes are so delicious, a trip to this place will leave memories for life.

Candies, Bandra

Location: Mac Ronells, Next to Learners Academy School, Pali Hill, Bandra West Pali Hill

If you are looking for cupcake joints that not only serve the best dessert but also offers good ambiance, then this is an ideal place for you. This restaurant is one of the most artistic cupcake joints in the city. The place not only will take your breath away with the interiors but also with their lovely cupcakes. You should try the choco orange cupcake, a speciality of the restaurant. Chocolate with tangy orange is definitely one of the most deadly combinations.

Image Courtesy: Canva