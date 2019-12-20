Things To Do In Bandra: Here Are The Top 5 Cafes To Go Cafe-hopping

Cafes are the new age hub for the youth where they hang out, conduct casual meetings and relieve themselves after a tiring day at work. Cafes usually serve coffees and snacks for refreshments with light music which is always surrounded by perfect ambient lighting that entices you to visit the cafes each day after an office day. Here are some top cafe suggestions in Bandra.

Top 5 best cafes in Bandra

The Bagel Shop

Venue: 30, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The cafe is famous for being one of the hip cafes in Bandra. You can bring your pets to this cafe, as the cafe is pet-friendly. The cafe is constructed with the perfect ambiance in mind, the area has an outside section as well. You can even do your office work here as free Wifi is good enough for doing pending office tasks as well. The cafe is located at the peaceful lane of Pali Hill, which is known to be one of the poshest locations in Bandra. Their bagels and affogato coffee are a must-have as they make their own bagels here at the Bagel Shop itself.

Birdsong Cafe

Venue: Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Visit this cafe when you are in Bandra and want to get a quick breakfast. the highlight of this cafe is that it has a whole menu assigned for the vegan eaters as well. The decor of this place will make it very difficult to leave even if you are here for just a quick meeting. The hot chocolate should not be forgotten as you will find one of the best hot chocolates in the cafe.

Coffee By Di Bella

Venue: Title Waves, Ground Floor, St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

When you want to mix books with the perfect cup of coffee, then visit Coffee By Di Bella, which is located at Pali Hill. This cafe is situated inside the Title Waves bookstore in Bandra. Although the cafe is quite small and you may need to wait in a line during the weekend, but the visit is worth the wait. The mocha, freak shakes, and the waffles are some of the customer favourites.

Blue Tokai roasters

Venue: Rays House CHS. Ltd, Shop 7, New Kantwadi Off Perry Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The coffee varieties available makes it for a must-visit at this Bandra location. Even if the location is crammed up, the different type of coffees here and the free snacks available along with the coffee makes for a visit at the Blue Tokai roasters. Try the cruffin here and come in the morning to have a good time.

The Village Shop

Venue: Serpis Villa, 53, Near St. Andrews Church, Chimbai Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

If you want to visit a cafe with the perfect European vibe setting, then visit this Bandra cafe. This place is good for post-breakfast snack time as the cafe opens up quite early in the morning. According to reviews, favourites include spaghetti aglio oglio and the vegan pizza.

