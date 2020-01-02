Top 3 Best Places For Croissants In Mumbai.Check Out

Croissants are flaky, light, buttery rolls that tastes best when consumed with a hot cup of coffee. Croissants can be eaten plain or with some filling inside or with just some butter. These French treats can be consumed for breakfast or snacks. One might think that the best croissants would be found only in Paris but there are a great number of places all across the globe that serve delectable croissants. Listed below are some of the places in Mumbai that serve amazing croissants:

Best croissant places in Mumbai

1) Suzette

This beautiful place in Mumbai serves some of the best french treats, be it croissants, crepes, brioche, they have it all. They also have a couple of other outlets in the city. The best croissants are the plain ones that are flaky and light, perfect to be enjoyed with a hot cup of coffee. The food is so good that you might end up packing some home.

2) Theobroma

When it comes to croissants and breakfast, this place is a winner. They serve large flaky croissants that are fresh and leave you craving for more. They serve great creamy dips with it to make your experience even better. They serve croissants of different varieties.

3) Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

The Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has some of the best treats and they are so good that they run out of items early in the morning. Some amazing croissants to try here include the plain, chocolate and almond croissants. These should be tried with coffees.

