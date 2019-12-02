Different Daal Khichdi Recipes That You Can Try At Home For Experimental Cooking

One of the lightest and the most satisfying meal in India is Daal Khichdi. This wholesome pot meal is a staple in every Indian household. It is a complete meal made with rice and lentils, which are pressure cooked together. It can be served to anyone from any age group. This delicacy can be made with different ingredients to create a fusion dish. Here are the different recipes of Daal Khichdi.

Corn Daal Khichdi

Wash and soak the rice in water for 20 minutes.

Drain the excess water and keep aside.

Add the corn in a grinder and crush them half.

Heat the ghee in a hot pressure cooker and add cinnamon, bay leaf, cloves, red chilli, and cardamom.

Add corn and green peas and cook for a few minutes.

Add rice, ginger paste, chopped green chillies, sugar, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt and mix well.

Add water and milk and mix well.

Cover the pressure cooker and cook till 3-4 whistles.

Open the lid and mix well.

Serve hot garnish with coriander leaves and chopped onion.

Cabbage Daal Khichdi

Dry roast the rice and then soak for 10 mins while chopping the veggies.

Similarly, roast and soak the moong dal for 10 mins.

In a pressure pan, add ghee, splutter cumin, ginger, asafoetida, and black pepper.

Add the veggies and saute well. Add the tomatoes and saute for a minute or two. Add the soaked and drained rice and moong dal and saute well.

Now add 1.25 -1.5 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add salt and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Let the pressure drop.

Fluff it up a bit and serve immediately.

Chana Daal Khichdi

To begin making the Chana Dal Khichdi, wash the rice and chana dal with water. Soak each of them in water separately for about an hour.

Heat a pressure cooker and add chana dal in it. Cook it till the cooker releases 1 whistle as we want to cook the dal only half.

Switch off the heat and keep it aside. Heat oil in a wide pan, add bay leaf, cumin seeds, cinnamon, and asafoetida.

Saute it for about 30 seconds. After 30 seconds, add green chillies and ginger and cook them until the ginger is cooked very well.

Add rice, cooked chana dal, turmeric powder, and salt according to taste and cook for a minute.

After a minute, add 2 cups of water.

Mix it well and cook it for about 20-25 minutes on a medium flame till it becomes dry and tender. Once done, garnish it with some chopped coriander leaves.

