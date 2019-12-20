Chilli Recipes: Warm Yourself Up By Cooking These Yummy Dishes This Winter

Warm yourself up this winter by having these delicious chilli recipes without spending any money outside. Have a look at the 2 best recipes that you need to try this winter:
Roasted butternut squash and turkey chilli:
Ingredients:
- 4 cups butternut squash bite-size dice
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 3 cloves garlic pressed
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 2 cans white beans rinsed and drained, I like great northern variety
- 4 cups chicken stock 32 ounces
- 3 pasilla peppers roasted, seeded and sliced into 1/4” ribbons
- 1/2 cup fresh sage leaves cut into ribbons with scissors or diced
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
Instructions:
- Heat the oven up to 400 ° C.
- Place butternut squash on a baking sheet and cover with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add salt and pepper to season.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Remove and set aside from the oven.
- Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a big dutch oven.
- For 8-10 minutes, brown ground turkey.
- Add garlic and cumin, cook for 2 minutes, season with salt and pepper.
- Add onion and cook for about 3-4 minutes until soft.
- Add wine and cook for about 3-5 minutes until the wine is cooked.
- Remove beans, stock, pasilla peppers and sage roasted.
- Cook for twenty minutes.
- Attach the roasted butternut squash and cook for another 10 minutes. Serve. Slurp.
Crockpot Sweet Potato & Black Bean Quinoa Chili
Ingredients:
- 3 cups diced sweet potato about 1 large
- 1 cup diced red onion about 1 medium
- 1 cup diced bell peppers about 1 large
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 15 oz can organic black beans
- 1 28 oz can of fire-roasted tomatoes
- 3 – 4 cups vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 – 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne more or less to taste
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
In a crockpot, add all the ingredients given above. Switch on high flame and cook for 4 hours until ready to be served. Switch to low and continue cooking. Stir in another 1 1/2 cup of water if it is too thick. You can also eat it with avocado and tortilla chips.
