Chilli Recipes: Warm Yourself Up By Cooking These Yummy Dishes This Winter

Warm yourself up this winter by having these delicious chilli recipes without spending any money outside. Have a look at the 2 best recipes that you need to try this winter:

Roasted butternut squash and turkey chilli:

Ingredients:

4 cups butternut squash bite-size dice

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground turkey

1 medium onion chopped

3 cloves garlic pressed

1/2 cup white wine

2 cans white beans rinsed and drained, I like great northern variety

4 cups chicken stock 32 ounces

3 pasilla peppers roasted, seeded and sliced into 1/4” ribbons

1/2 cup fresh sage leaves cut into ribbons with scissors or diced

2 teaspoons cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

Read: Healthy Winter Recipe: Try These Healthy Spinach Dishes To Keep You Warm

Instructions:

Heat the oven up to 400 ° C.

Place butternut squash on a baking sheet and cover with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add salt and pepper to season.

Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove and set aside from the oven.

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a big dutch oven.

For 8-10 minutes, brown ground turkey.

Add garlic and cumin, cook for 2 minutes, season with salt and pepper.

Add onion and cook for about 3-4 minutes until soft.

Add wine and cook for about 3-5 minutes until the wine is cooked.

Remove beans, stock, pasilla peppers and sage roasted.

Cook for twenty minutes.

Attach the roasted butternut squash and cook for another 10 minutes. Serve. Slurp.

Read: Macher Jhol : Know Quick And Easy Recipe Of This Drool-worthy Bengali Dish

Crockpot Sweet Potato & Black Bean Quinoa Chili

Ingredients:

3 cups diced sweet potato about 1 large

1 cup diced red onion about 1 medium

1 cup diced bell peppers about 1 large

3 garlic cloves minced

1 15 oz can organic black beans

1 28 oz can of fire-roasted tomatoes

3 – 4 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 cup uncooked quinoa

1 – 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cayenne more or less to taste

Salt & pepper to taste

Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Precious Pearls Of Wisdom For Sister Nupur As She Makes Her Debut

Instructions

In a crockpot, add all the ingredients given above. Switch on high flame and cook for 4 hours until ready to be served. Switch to low and continue cooking. Stir in another 1 1/2 cup of water if it is too thick. You can also eat it with avocado and tortilla chips.

Read: Gajar Halwa A Must-have Dessert In Winters | Check The Super Easy Recipe Of This Delicacy