While You Work From Home During Quarantine, Here're Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Follow

Food

Here're 3 healthy breakfast recipes that are easy to make. You can prepare these recipes while you are on a work from home during coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
work from home

The increasing cases of coronavirus in India have forced the government authorities to pass the directive of self-quarantine; following which many offices have eluded their employees from coming to the office daily in the wake of coronavirus in India. Instead, they have given a 'work from home' benefit to all employees. Here are five recipes that can be consumed as breakfast until the work from home scenario continues, to keep oneself fit. 

Healthy breakfast recipe while working from home 

Healthy Porridge Bowl

Ingredients: 

  • 100 ml frozen raspberries 
  • 1/2 orange sliced, 1/2 orange crushed into juice
  • 150 grams oats 
  • 1/2 sliced banana 
  • 2 tbsp almond butter 
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds 

Preparation: 

  • In a pan prepare raspberry compote with half raspberry and orange juice, cooked till the raspberries are smoother. It must take about 05 minutes for the compote to cook. 
  • Meanwhile, cook oats, milk and water in another pan until it turns into a creamy consistency. Top with the raspberry compote, remaining raspberries, orange slices, banana, almond butter, and chia seeds.

Breakfast Burrito 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tsp chipotle paste
  • 1 egg 
  • 1 tsp oil 
  • 50 gms Kale 
  • 7 cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 sliced avocado 
  • 1 wholemeal tortilla wrap 

Preparations: 

  • Heat the pan with some oil. Add Kale, cherry tomatoes (halved) to it. Push the ingredients to one edge of the pan, and pour the beaten egg with chipotle paste to it. Scramble the egg until cooked. 
  • Put all the ingredients of the pan to the tortilla wrap, and top it with some avocado. 

Strawberry green goodness smoothie 

Ingredients: 

  • 160g ripe strawberries
  • 160g baby spinach
  • 1 small avocado, halved and the flesh scooped out
  • 150ml yoghurt
  • 2 small oranges, juiced
  • 1/2 tsp finely grated zest

Preparations: 

Put all the ingredients in a mixer and blend it until completely smooth. If needed one can add some chilled water to attain the desired consistency. In minutes your smoothie is ready to consume. 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

