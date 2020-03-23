While You Work From Home During Quarantine, Here're Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Follow

The increasing cases of coronavirus in India have forced the government authorities to pass the directive of self-quarantine; following which many offices have eluded their employees from coming to the office daily in the wake of coronavirus in India. Instead, they have given a 'work from home' benefit to all employees. Here are five recipes that can be consumed as breakfast until the work from home scenario continues, to keep oneself fit.

Also Read | COVID-19: People Share Hilarious Work From Home Experiences Amid Lockdown

Healthy breakfast recipe while working from home

Healthy Porridge Bowl

Ingredients:

100 ml frozen raspberries

1/2 orange sliced, 1/2 orange crushed into juice

150 grams oats

1/2 sliced banana

2 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp chia seeds

Preparation:

In a pan prepare raspberry compote with half raspberry and orange juice, cooked till the raspberries are smoother. It must take about 05 minutes for the compote to cook.

Meanwhile, cook oats, milk and water in another pan until it turns into a creamy consistency. Top with the raspberry compote, remaining raspberries, orange slices, banana, almond butter, and chia seeds.

Also Read | Work From Home Tips For Parents During This Quarantine Period; Read To Know More

Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients:

1 tsp chipotle paste

1 egg

1 tsp oil

50 gms Kale

7 cherry tomatoes

1/2 sliced avocado

1 wholemeal tortilla wrap

Preparations:

Heat the pan with some oil. Add Kale, cherry tomatoes (halved) to it. Push the ingredients to one edge of the pan, and pour the beaten egg with chipotle paste to it. Scramble the egg until cooked.

Put all the ingredients of the pan to the tortilla wrap, and top it with some avocado.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-inspired Work From Home Outfits For Self-quarantine

Strawberry green goodness smoothie

Ingredients:

160g ripe strawberries

160g baby spinach

1 small avocado, halved and the flesh scooped out

150ml yoghurt

2 small oranges, juiced

1/2 tsp finely grated zest

Preparations:

Put all the ingredients in a mixer and blend it until completely smooth. If needed one can add some chilled water to attain the desired consistency. In minutes your smoothie is ready to consume.

Also Read | How To Work From Home: Here Are Top Essentials One Need To Check Out; See List