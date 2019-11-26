Kangana Ranaut Is Epitome Of Grace As She Rehearses For Thaliavi; Check BTS Video Here

The first look teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was recently released on YouTube. The film is a biopic on the life of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa who was the fifth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The teaser recently shared features Kangana in two avatars, one as an actor performing in front of a camera and one as a transformed politician with a strong demeanour addressing thousands of people. Kangana reportedly went through an extensive rehearsal and practice period to perfect her dancing and Tamil vocabulary, as Jayalalithaa was a trained Bharatnatyam performer and the film is being shot in both Tamil and Hindi. Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter and shared a clip of the actor practising the dance form for a song sequence.

Kangana's dance rehearsal for Thalaivi

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Rangoli was all praise for her sister in the post as she wrote about what goes into perfecting a role as an actor. The video shared by Rangoli does not feature any audio as she has muted it. Kangana was practicing for a song sequence from the upcoming film which has not been revealed. She shared another tweet explaining why the video has been muted.

(Contd).... P.S sorry had to mute the video can’t relase the upcoming song 😬 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Earlier, it was revealed on Kangana's social media that internationally renowned prosthetics artists were roped in for Thalaivi. The film is scheduled to release in June 2020 and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. Thalaivi is directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

#Thalaivi is the journey of an actress who ruled millions of hearts and goes on to becoming a revolutionary leader who inspired millions of Lives. #Thalaiviat40 #KanganaRanaut #DirectorVijay @ShaaileshRSingh@BrindaPrasad1 pic.twitter.com/oDR7ncRXrY — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) November 25, 2019

