How Can Leftover Noodles Be Used To Prepare New Dishes? Know Easy Noodle Recipes

If you boiled too much pasta for dinner last night, do not throw out the leftovers. Throwing it out might be the easiest option, but that is such a waste of food and money. Instead, try out these recipes to spruce up your leftover noodles and give your dish a whole new taste.

Leftover Noodles Casserole

Melt ghee in a saucepan. Add the peppers, celery, and onions and cook until it becomes soft. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, take a large bowl and combine the eggs, cheese, sour cream, milk, soup mix, salt in it. Add the cooked vegetables and combine. Add the noodles and mix well. Pour into a greased 2-quart casserole. Sprinkle it with bread crumbs. Bake them for 350 degrees for 40-minutes. Let cool for 20-minutes and serve.

Leftover Noodles Pancake

Take a large bowl and beat 4 eggs until it becomes smooth. Add cooked spaghetti noodles and mix well. Mix them in a dash of salt and pepper. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a large frying pan and pour the noodle mixture. Allow them to sit at the bottom. Using a spatula, run it around the side of the pancake and cook until it turns slightly brown on both sides. Slide it onto a plate and serve with Thai sweet chilli sauce.

Noodle Salad

Take a large pot of salted water to boil and add the sugar snap peas. Boil it for a few minutes. Lift the sugar snap peas from the water and immerse them in a bowl of ice water. Drain. For the dressing, whisk vegetable oil, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, garlic, ginger, sesame seeds, and peanut butter. Prepare a mixture with cooked spaghetti, sugar snap peas, peppers and scallions in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the spaghetti mixture. Add sesame seeds and the parsley. Toss together and serve it with the garlic bread.

