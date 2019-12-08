The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

How Can Leftover Noodles Be Used To Prepare New Dishes? Know Easy Noodle Recipes

Food

Read ahead and try out these recipes at home to spruce up your leftover noodles and give your dish a whole new taste. Click to see recipes

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
leftover noodles

If you boiled too much pasta for dinner last night, do not throw out the leftovers. Throwing it out might be the easiest option, but that is such a waste of food and money. Instead, try out these recipes to spruce up your leftover noodles and give your dish a whole new taste.

ALSO READ: No Bake Chocolate Cake: Try This Easy Recipe For People Who Love Chocolate

Leftover Noodles Casserole

Melt ghee in a saucepan. Add the peppers, celery, and onions and cook until it becomes soft. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, take a  large bowl and combine the eggs, cheese, sour cream, milk, soup mix, salt in it. Add the cooked vegetables and combine. Add the noodles and mix well. Pour into a greased 2-quart casserole. Sprinkle it with bread crumbs. Bake them for 350 degrees for 40-minutes. Let cool for 20-minutes and serve.

Leftover Noodles Pancake

Take a large bowl and beat 4 eggs until it becomes smooth. Add cooked spaghetti noodles and mix well. Mix them in a dash of salt and pepper. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a large frying pan and pour the noodle mixture. Allow them to sit at the bottom. Using a spatula, run it around the side of the pancake and cook until it turns slightly brown on both sides. Slide it onto a plate and serve with Thai sweet chilli sauce.

ALSO READ: Exotic Dishes: Here's Some Easy Recipes To Try These Lip Smacking Dishes

Noodle Salad

Take a large pot of salted water to boil and add the sugar snap peas. Boil it for a few minutes. Lift the sugar snap peas from the water and immerse them in a bowl of ice water. Drain. For the dressing, whisk vegetable oil, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, garlic, ginger, sesame seeds, and peanut butter. Prepare a mixture with cooked spaghetti, sugar snap peas, peppers and scallions in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the spaghetti mixture. Add sesame seeds and the parsley. Toss together and serve it with the garlic bread.

ALSO READ: Best Foods In Cambodia: Tasty Dishes That You Cannot Miss

ALSO READ: Food Bloggers: Best Food Blogging Pages To Follow On Instagram

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG