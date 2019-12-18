A Biryani Guide: Titillate Your Taste Buds With These Mouth-watering Varieties

India is known for its diverse cuisines which is an important aspect of its glorious culture. But there are some common and popular dishes in the country which are prepared in a distinct style in different places. Biryani is clearly one such dish which is loved by many in the country. The lip-smacking dish can brighten up your mood, irrespective of whether you consume it with potatoes, chicken, eggs or mutton. The appetizing flavour of the rice coupled with the delectable meat and the flavourful spices make Biryani one of the favourite dishes of the nation. Here are some of the different types of Biryani that are a must-have in the country:

Also Read: Pakistani Biryani Offer A Perfect Blend Of Tastes And Fragrance; Check Out The Recipe Here

Here are the different kinds of Biryani that you should try in India

Hyderabadi Biryani

This savoury dish is an amalgamation of strong flavours and spices. It is inspired by the flavours of the Middle Eastern countries as well as that of South India. It is important to marinate the chicken, mutton or the veggies in spices or yoghurt. The rice is also cooked at a low temperature so that it absorbs the juices from all the given ingredients.

Kolkata Biryani

This preparation is comparatively sweeter than the other dishes. It is seasoned with saffron and rosewater. The Kolkata Biryani is also steamed with mutton and spices. But one of the main highlights of this dish is the scrumptious potatoes.

Thalaserry Biryani

This Biryani is mainly prepared in areas namely Thalaserry, Kozhikode, Malapurram and many other areas in Kerala. This dish is constituted with a lot of spices, ghee, raisins and nuts. The quality of rice used in this kind of biryani is different. The rice is short and thin. It is referred to as Jeerakasala or Khyma.

Also Read: Lamb Biryani Recipe: Check Out The Ingredients And Steps Required To Prepare This Delicacy

So these were some popular types of Biryani which you definitely cannot miss in India. This dish is inevitably every food lover's delight. The dish is prepared in diverse ways in different parts of the nation but there is one thing common in all of them. They manage to taste flavoursome and divine for all the Biryani lovers out there.

Also Read: Biryani Variants: Lamb To Tehri, Biryanis That Are A Must-try For Every Foodie