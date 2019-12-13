Lamb Biryani Recipe: Check Out The Ingredients And Steps Required To Prepare This Delicacy

Lamb biryani is made of rice and different spices. Biryanis are famous all over India. Want to make delicious classic lamb biryani for your next dinner party and amaze your guests? Follow the instructions below:

How to make lamb biryani

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups basmati rice

1/4 cup cooking oil

8 whole cloves

4 black cardamom pods

4 cinnamon sticks

4 large onions, sliced thin

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

1 pound lamb chops

salt to taste

3 tomatoes, chopped

4 green chile peppers, halved lengthwise

2 teaspoons ground red pepper

2 tablespoons plain yoghurt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

7 1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion, sliced

1/2 teaspoon saffron

2 tablespoons warm milk

Instructions:

Place the basmati rice in a large container and cover it with cool water; let it stand for 30 minutes.

Heat 1/4 cup oil over medium heat in a large skillet; fry the cloves, cardamom pods and sticks of cinnamon along with onions in the hot oil for about 1 minute. Cook until the onions are browned lightly.

Remove the garlic paste and put it into the onion mixture; cook for about 1 minute until the garlic is fragrant. Sprinkle over the mixture with the cilantro and mint and cook for another 1 minute.

In the skillet, add the lamb chops and salt. Cook and stir the lamb, for about 20 minutes, until the meat starts to smoke.

Stir in the mixture of the tomatoes, green chilli peppers, and ground red pepper; continue to cook until the oil starts to detach from the gravel for about 10 minutes.

Add the juice of yoghurt and lemon; cover and cook for about 15 minutes until the lamb is tender. To prevent the mixture from getting too dry, add water as needed.

In a small skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil; fry the sliced onion in the hot oil until lightly brown. Place in the bottom of a deep pot with a lid around half of the rice. Spoon the rice with the lamb masala. Spread the lamb masala with the fried onion.

Finish the rest of the grain. In a small bowl, mix the saffron and warm milk; pour over the top rice surface. Cover the pot with the lid and put the pot over low heat; cook for about 15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked.

