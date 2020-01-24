Too Tired To Cook? Check Out These Quick And Easy Dinner Recipies

For days when you are drained and don't even have any bit of energy to stand and cook for an hour, try out these easy and quick dinner ideas to get you through the day. The recipes that can get cooked or assembled in just 20 minutes are most preferable when you need to prepare dinner within a few minutes. Take a look at the variety of dishes you can make within 15 minutes.

Dal Khichdi

For dal khichdi, measure equal portions of rice and dal and put both of them in one bowl. This preparation is sufficient for a serving of two. First start with a big spoon of ghee in a pressure cooker, temper some cumin seeds, green chillies, ginger, onion and then add five bowls of water along with salt and turmeric powder. Let the dal cook in medium heat until you get three whistles. For another variation, you can even add potato, tomato, beans before closing the lid to add the extra veggies to your diet.

Fried rice with leftover rice

For this quick dinner recipe, use leftover rice and sautee it with all the veggies that you love. Take a large wok, add a bit oil, and add all the chopped or sliced veggies and saute them for a few minutes. The most important part of this recipe is that you add a lot of sauteed garlic slices. Add salt and give the leftover rice a quick mix. Your fried rice is ready to be served. Optionally you can top this veg fried rice option with a poached egg on top after plating your dish to give it a Korean rice bowl vibe.

Quick dinner ideas: Spaghetti pasta

Spaghetti pasta is also one option which can be prepared very easily within no time. If making spaghetti, choose your type of white sauce or tomato sauce base and mix it with the boiled and strained pasta. Just make sure that you use a lot of vegetables so that the quality of your dinner shouldn't be hampered. This recipe gets prepared in just 20 minutes.

