Gordon Ramsay Noodle Recipes That You Can Easily Prepare At Home With Few Ingredients

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most popular chefs, restaurateur, writer, television personality and food critic. Today, he is the most famous chef and one of the most recognisable TV personalities. Gordon Ramsay who has opened a string of restaurants across the globe hosts a number of popular food shows such as Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, Hotel Hell, and MasterChef US. Check out two of the ace chef Gordon Ramsay's noodle recipes that can be prepared in a few minutes using minimal ingredients.

ALSO READ| Gordon Ramsay Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia For Bushfire Victims

Gordon Ramsay noodle recipe

Rice Noodles with Chicken

Soak the rice noodles into hot water for 12-14 minutes so that they get rehydrated.

Take a wok or a pan, cut the fillets of chicken breast into small pieces and saute in little oil. Season them with salt and pepper.

Slice the garlic into thin slices, and cut the broccoli in long slender slices till the chicken gets sauteed.

Then add the garlic and the broccoli into the pan and saute for a few minutes.

Add soy sauce, and mix it all together. Strain your noodles next.

Now take a wok, add some oil, scramble two eggs in it. Then place your noodles in the wok and then sautee it all together.

Add the earlier prepared cooked mix of chicken and broccoli into the wok and then mix the whole thing gently.

Garnish the dish with a squeeze of lemon juice.

ALSO READ| Gordon Ramsay Net Worth: Here Is The Renowned Chef's Earnings Till Date

Noodle recipe by Gordon Ramsay

Noodles with chilli ginger and lemongrass

Take a pan, add chopped onions to the hot oil, chopped chillies and grated ginger. After sauteeing for a bit, add lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

Add cumin powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. then add cream coconut, chicken stock and fish sauce. mix the whole thing and let it simmer for a while.

Prep the vermicelli noodles for this recipe by soaking them in hot water for a while and straining them later.

Take a serving plate, pour this aromatic soup broth on top of the noodles and garnish with coriander leaves.

ALSO READ| Gordon Ramsay Shares Alternative Ways To Use Christmas Leftovers

ALSO READ| Gordon Ramsay To 'cook Up' Comedy Based Show On A Chef With Fox