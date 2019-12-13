Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Many chicken lovers call Chicken Afghani their favourite. This chicken dish goes well with rice, roti, or naan. The flavourful chicken dish glazed with different ingredients can be served grilled as well as non-grilled. and is also rich in protein. This Mughlai dish is a great option to have as a starter or appetizer at a dinner party or any special occasion. Here is a Chicken Afghani recipe to help you easily make it at home:
Wash the chicken, cut it into pieces and place it in a bowl
Add the lime juice, ginger paste, garlic paste, yoghurt, salt, pepper, and oil together in a medium bowl
Rub it all over the chicken and let it marinate for 2 to 4 hours
Add the chopped onions, cashew nuts and sauté
Blend the mixture to a smooth paste in the blending jar
Heat the oil in a pan or grill pan, add marinated chicken to it and sauté for five to seven minutes
Mix everything and let it cook for eight to ten minutes
Transfer the chicken onto plates and garnish with sliced onion, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes and lemon wedges
The preparation time will be about 8 to 10 minutes. The cooking time will be about 25 to 30 minutes. The quantity should be enough to serve 4 people.
