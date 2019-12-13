The Debate
Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Food

The chicken Afghani recipe is one of the most famous Mughlai dishes in India. Here is how you can easily prepare this delicacy from the Indian cuisine.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chicken Afghani Recipe

Many chicken lovers call Chicken Afghani their favourite. This chicken dish goes well with rice, roti, or naan. The flavourful chicken dish glazed with different ingredients can be served grilled as well as non-grilled. and is also rich in protein. This Mughlai dish is a great option to have as a starter or appetizer at a dinner party or any special occasion. Here is a Chicken Afghani recipe to help you easily make it at home:

A quick and easy Chicken Afghani recipe

Ingredients:

  • Chicken cut into quarter pieces and remove the skin
  • 2 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 2 tablespoon of ginger paste
  • 2 tablespoon of garlic paste
  • ¼ cup of Yoghurt
  • 1 tablespoon of Garam masala
  • 2-3 chopped onions
  • ¼ Cashewnuts or 3 table-spoon of cashew nuts paste
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoon of oil

Garnish:

  • Sliced red onion
  • Sliced tomatoes
  • Sliced cucumber
  • Sliced radishes
  • Lemon wedges

Direction to cook

  • Wash the chicken, cut it into pieces and place it in a bowl

  • Add the lime juice, ginger paste, garlic paste, yoghurt, salt, pepper, and oil together in a medium bowl

  • Rub it all over the chicken and let it marinate for 2 to 4 hours

  • Add the chopped onions, cashew nuts and sauté

  • Blend the mixture to a smooth paste in the blending jar

  • Heat the oil in a pan or grill pan, add marinated chicken to it and sauté for five to seven minutes

  • Mix everything and let it cook for eight to ten minutes

  • Transfer the chicken onto plates and garnish with sliced onion, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes and lemon wedges

The preparation time will be about 8 to 10 minutes. The cooking time will be about 25 to 30 minutes. The quantity should be enough to serve 4 people.

