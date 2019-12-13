Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

Many chicken lovers call Chicken Afghani their favourite. This chicken dish goes well with rice, roti, or naan. The flavourful chicken dish glazed with different ingredients can be served grilled as well as non-grilled. and is also rich in protein. This Mughlai dish is a great option to have as a starter or appetizer at a dinner party or any special occasion. Here is a Chicken Afghani recipe to help you easily make it at home:

A quick and easy Chicken Afghani recipe

Ingredients:

Chicken cut into quarter pieces and remove the skin

2 tablespoon of lime juice

2 tablespoon of ginger paste

2 tablespoon of garlic paste

¼ cup of Yoghurt

1 tablespoon of Garam masala

2-3 chopped onions

¼ Cashewnuts or 3 table-spoon of cashew nuts paste

paste Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoon of oil

Garnish:

Sliced red onion

Sliced tomatoes

Sliced cucumber

Sliced radishes

Lemon wedges

Direction to cook

Wash the chicken, cut it into pieces and place it in a bowl

Add the lime juice, ginger paste, garlic paste, yoghurt, salt, pepper, and oil together in a medium bowl

Rub it all over the chicken and let it marinate for 2 to 4 hours

Add the chopped onions, cashew nuts and sauté

Blend the mixture to a smooth paste in the blending jar

Heat the oil in a pan or grill pan, add marinated chicken to it and sauté for five to seven minutes

Mix everything and let it cook for eight to ten minutes

Transfer the chicken onto plates and garnish with sliced onion, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes and lemon wedges

The preparation time will be about 8 to 10 minutes. The cooking time will be about 25 to 30 minutes. The quantity should be enough to serve 4 people.

