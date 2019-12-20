Top 3 Places In Mumbai That Serve The Most Delicious Manchurian

Manchurian is a dish that is filled with spicy and tangy flavors. The dish is a specialty when it comes to Chinese food in India. Usually, it is made out of Gobi i.e cauliflower. The Manchurian fried cauliflower is well seasoned with masalas to suit Indian tastes. Manchurian is widely popular and is available in almost every part of the country. Each city has its own way of preparing this unique dish. When it comes to Mumbai, there are various places that serve some amazing Manchurian. Listed below are the best Manchurian places in Mumbai.

Mumbai Food: Best Manchurian places in the city

1) Mandarin Oak

This is one of the best places in Mumbai to try some great Chinese food. They have multiple outlets in the city serving some great food dishes. Their Manchurian is one of the best Chinese dishes. Mumbai food is constantly brimming with new flavors but mandarin oak promises to serve nothing but the best. Among other dishes one must try their manchow soup, Hakka noodles, desserts and more.

2) 5 Spice

This is another great place in the city to try some yummy Manchurian. One can even order fried rice to complement along with their Manchurian. It is crispy from outside and soft from inside. They have multiple outlets in the city and you should try many of their signature dishes as well.

3) Raju Chinese

When looking for some lip-smacking Chinese food, one must visit Raju Chinese. This street outlet serves delicious Chinese food in Mumbai. They serve different kinds of Chinese foods, like Manchurian, Hakka Noodles, fried rice, etc. This place is very popular among the youth and one can find many college students hanging out here.

