Hungry For Noodles? Here Are The Top 3 Places In Mumbai That Serve This Lip-smacking Dish

Noodles are like the ultimate comfort food for many people. The thin and saucy stripes are easy to make and take no time gulping up. When it comes to this quirky dish, there are some great places across the globe that serve hot and spicy noodles. Mumbai is the city that is always bustling with new cafes and restaurants. This city offers a variety of cuisines. Listed below are some of the best places for trying hot, spicy and flavourful noodles in Mumbai.

1) Vedge

This place is known for its chic decor, light ambiance, and delicious nachos. This place is also known for serving some great chili basil noodles. They have great noodle varieties; be it in a Khow suey bowl or Chinese noodles or even a bowl of pad thai, they have it all. The cuisines available here are mainly Indian and Mexican and the dishes are definitely worth trying.

2) Asian Street Kitchen

This famous all-vegetarian eatery is famous for its dumplings and Indonesian dishes. They also serve some great noodle varieties. The most popular noodle dish worth trying is the dan dan noodles. The decor and ambiance are light and warm. One can come here with family and friends for a great brunch and try some amazing dishes.

3) Plum By Bent Chair

This exquisite elite place is known for its fancy decor and gourmet food. The dishes here are well prepared and garnished with perfection. The famous dishes here include Sushi, Cheesecake, Cocktails, Mocktails, Dumplings, Noodle, Veg Bao, etc. The place is like a garden of flowers and is perfect for a date.

