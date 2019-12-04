Christmas 2019: Lighting Ideas For Small Homes This Festive Season

Lighting can be a good solution for small spaces this Christmas. We give you some minimal, non-invasive lighting techniques that will make the house look bigger and brighter. Use these lighting ideas to decorate your home this upcoming Christmas.

Also Read | This Hotel In Spain Puts Up Christmas Tree Worth Rs 107 Crore

Christmas lamps

Using light stands in the corners can make the illusion of the house looking bigger. Lampstands or tall lights or sconce lamps can be used to enhance the corners during Christmas. According to interior experts, one can light up the corners during Christmas with ambient lighting source.

Also Read | Man Decorates Home With Christmas Lights That Reads 'Check Your Nuts' After Beating Cancer

Using a centrepiece

To make your main hall look bigger during Christmas, use a hanging centre-piece. It is important to use pendant hanging lights or mini chandeliers. According to interior experts, a centrepiece will make the house look bigger and wider. It is suggested to paint the walls of the house in a lighter or muted tone, which will complement the lights.

Lighting up the tree

One can light up the tree with mini light sources. For enhancement, one can use a big mirror at the back of the tree. This will separate the tree from the backdrop. This trick can make even a small tree look bigger and better.

Also Read | Wine Cake Recipe | Here Is How You Can Make This Delicious Christmas Delicacy

Christmas décor in the hallway

Tall lights can be used in the hallways to emphasise on the connecting spaces during Christmas. Hallways have excellent vertical space which can be decorated with mistletoes and red, white candies. Mini lights can be used to set a holiday mood.

String lights for the gallery

Using focus lights in the gallery for the Christmas lamps can be an easy way to light up the gallery space. One can use string lights or LED frames to decorate a small gallery space. A gallery can also be decked up using bulb style string lights.

Also Read | Christmas Travel Gift Ideas For A Globetrotter On Your Friend-list