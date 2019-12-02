Top 5 Restaurants That Are A Must Visit When You Are In Pondicherry

Pondicherry, also known as Puducherry is a small town situated on the Bay of Bengal. It is also known as the little France of India. The town is marked for its colonial history and the influences of numerous colonial powers. The Netherlands, Portugal, France and England ruled over this place and their presence is still felt there. The cuisine in Pondicherry is a mix of international flavours and traditional Indian cuisine. Here are a few restaurants you must visit to relish the local food of Pondicherry.

Top 5 restaurants to visit in Pondicherry

Satsanga

Located on La Bourdonnais Street, Satsanga is a restaurant that aims to keep their guests happy and healthy. The owners grow vegetables organically and also serve the fresh catch of the day on their menu. They are famous to serve organic and flavoursome delicious dishes.

Sea Gulls

Sea Gulls is located at the Veeran pattinam Harbour and is a multi-cuisine restaurant which offers a great variety of seafood with a balcony sea-view. This place has a relaxing atmosphere and there is a beach nearby which provides the perfect post-dinner stroll. Preferably visit during the evening.

Light house Rooftop grill

The Lighthouse Rooftop grill offers a scenic lighthouse with a cool breeze and ocean waves. It is the most famous spot among travellers. This restaurant offers Indian, continental and oriental cuisine.

Le Pondy

Located near the Narasimha Swami Temple, this restaurant is famous amongst the thousand devotees who visit this temple to worship the great protector Narasimha. It has a thatched roof and serves delicious local food which can make a great meal. At Le Pondy, one can visit the open multi-cuisine restaurant, poolside bar and bar overlooking the sea or private dining gazebo.

Appachi Chettinad

If you are tired of trying the French and the Portuguese cuisine, do visit Appachi Chettinad, a restaurant that serves authentic Tamilian food. This food house specialises in regional Chettinad and north Indian cuisine. This is a house that has been transformed into a restaurant which will give you the feel of a Tamilian local home.