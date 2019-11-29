Best Indian Restaurants In Korea To Relish A Scrumptious, Desi Meal

Also, known as the 'Land of Morning Calm', Korea is renowned for its interesting culture, festivals, stunning landscapes. Whether it be North Korea or South Korea, you will get to explore a lot of extraordinary stuff to do as well as places to visit. But being an Indian exploring this beautiful country, you might get hunger pangs and crave for Indian food. It may be hard to believe, but there are many Indian restaurants in Korea which serve authentic Indian food. Here is a curated list of Indian restaurants in Korea that you can try during your time there.

The Friendship

One of the most renowned Indian restaurants in Korea, this restaurant is known for its delicious Indian food. After you pay a visit to this place, you will be served with the best Indian food in Korea. The friendly staff will definitely remember your name throughout your dining time. There are many tourists who visit this place. Location: Pyongyang, North Korea.

Jyoti Restaurant

If you are looking for Indian restaurants in Korea, and if you are craving for Indian food while travelling, then head to this place. Known to be one of the oldest restaurants that serve Indian food in Korea, it has been serving Indian food for the past 23 years. If you want to try North Indian food in Korea especially, then head to this place. Location: 6, Sinchon-to 20-Gil, Mapo-gu | 3rd floor, Seoul, South Korea.

ALSO READ | Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving In The United States; Order Your Dinner Now

Everest Curry Road

If you want special attention while dining, then head to this place. You will get pampered with personal attention and you will also get to relish on delicious Indian food and the staff will provide with excellent services. It is one of the most popular Indian restaurants in Korea that you can visit with your family - especially if you want to taste North Indian food in Korea. The Chicken Tandori, Paneer Tikka Masal and Jeera Rice are the specialities of this place. Location: 305, Jong-Ro, Jongno-gu, 2f, Seoul, South Korea.

ALSO READ | Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time

Indoro Restaurant

This restaurant takes pleasure serving Indian food in Korea and is known to be among the topmost Indian restaurants in India. Famous for its buffet, you will be served with scrumptious Indian food here. The best part of this restaurant is the desserts that they serve. Another special part is the spicy curry prepared with spices and herbs that they serve. You want to taste South Indian food in Korea especially chicken then head to the place. Location: Jong-Ro, Seoul 03106, South Korea.

ALSO READ | Darjeeling: List Of The Best Restaurants To Eat In The 'Queen Of Hills'

Taj - Taste of India

It is one of the most renowned Indian restaurants in Korea. If you are looking for some classic interiors, serene ambience and finger-licking food in Korea, then this place should be on your list of Indian restaurants to visit in Korea. Some of the special dishes that you should try at this place are Lunch Special Thali, Malai Kofta, Laccha Paratha. Location: 1-3 B1 Ywca Building Meyongdong.

ALSO READ | Kutch: Best Restaurants To Relish Scrumptious Food At The Popular Tourist Destination