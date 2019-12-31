Top Three Places In Kolkata That Serve Rich And Gooey Mac And Cheese

With macaroni drowned in gooey cheese, no one can resist the temptation to indulge in this snack. The classic Mac & Cheese has been infused with different flavours in various restaurants. Amidst twisted dishes and drinks, a massive bowl of Mac & Cheese is quite preferred by all age groups. We have listed down some of the best places in Kolkata that serve a piping hot and delicious pot of Macaroni and Cheese.

Hard Rock Café

For quirky dishes, Hard Rock Café is the perfect place to experiment with different ingredients in your favourite dish. Whenever you visit this place, order a Twisted Mac and Cheese. This classic dish is loaded with three cheese sauce and crunchy vegetables. Sprinkled with a generous amount of Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and bread crumbs, Mac and Cheese is a lot more for non-veg lovers than just a meal. For vegetarians, an excellent substitute is plump cottage cheese for a next-level experience.

Sayin’ Cheese

If you are crazy about cheese, this place is made for you. Sayin’ cheese, as the name states, prepares everything with cheese as a prominent ingredient. This much-loved dairy good tastes drool-worthy in Mac and Cheese. Loaded with chunks of chicken, Fontina cheese and Thyme, this comforting meal takes you to another zone.

My Big Fat Belly

My Big Fat Belly is a famous hangout place for college students and office goers. Tucked in the bustling streets of Sarat Bose Road, this place serves finger-licking dishes. My big Fat Belly’s signature Mac and Cheese Bellifier is prepared with imported macaroni mixed in the rich and creamy white sauce, imported cheese, white wine and herbs. Filled with flavours, this delicacy will make your taste buds tickle with its taste.

