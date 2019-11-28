Mumbai Bakeries And Patisseries That Offer Some Of The Best Cupcakes In The City

Cupcakes are some of the tastiest snacks to have whenever there's a special occasion or to make a normal day special. They come in a variety of options and are often some of the tastiest flavours to choose from. There are a number of places in Mumbai that offer some of the best cupcakes. Here are a few places you could try.

Mumbai: Some of the best cupcakes around the city

Le 15 Patisserie

This cupcake joint makes cupcakes using quality ingredients and precise artistry. They use a form of classic French baking techniques to serve some of the best cupcakes and pastries. One of the most favourable dishes among its customers is the Belgian chocolate cupcake.

Guilt Trip

One of the customer favourite and upcoming cupcake joints in Mumbai is Guilt Trip. They possess some of the most amazing cupcakes and they offer them in a variety of flavours. The most popular cupcake among its customers is the red velvet buttercream cupcake.

Crumbilicious

One of the most popular places in Colaba for cupcakes is Crumbilicious. Although the prices may be high but the cupcakes they serve are totally worth it. They are popular for their peanut butter cupcake.

Cupcake Factory

This place has an entire factory dedicated to cupcakes. They undoubtedly have a wide range and variety of cupcakes. The s’mores cupcake is something that is extremely popular among their usual customers.

